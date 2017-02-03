Joyce Bell is well aware that heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in women, but she wants women of all ages to know of another deadly killer - denial. Heart disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined - and Bell believes it's important to get her message out about the importance of immediate attention. And earlier this week, she had a rapt audience as she met with members of the Grain Valley girls basketball team. The Eagles and Oak Grove Panthers will wear special Go Red shirts tonight when they play in the first game of a girl-boy doubleheader at Grain Valley High School...