Thursday afternoon marked the second time in Michelle Metje's memory that, overcome with emotion, she collapsed to her knees. The first time - July 28, 2013, when her 22-year-old son Corey Laykovich died a day after he was stabbed in the abdomen in the middle of the night, stumbled home despite heavy bleeding and eventually lost consciousness for good. "I said, 'I can't do it!'" Metje said, recalling that fateful day at the hospital. "My son Justin put his hand on my back said, 'Yeah, Mom, you can...