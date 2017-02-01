The limestone walls of the jail, two feet thick, hold stories of Eastern Jackson County history. So does the adjacent home where the jailer and family lived for decades. Today, the 1859 Jail and Marshal's Home at Main Street and Truman Road in Independence draws about 8,000 visitors a year, including class after class of first graders getting a feel for frontier life in the 19th century. Now the Jackson County Historical Society, which owns the jail, plans renovations and hopes to give it a higher profile among the city's many historic attractions...