Lawrence Merola, who shot and killed Independence Police Lt. David Kraxner more than 50 years ago, has been denied parole after his latest hearing this past December. Kraxner's son, also named David, said the family was informed earlier this week of the ruling by the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole. It is the fifth time Merola has been denied parole while serving a life sentence plus 39 years for the Oct. 31, 1966, shooting near the corner of U.S. 40 and Crysler Avenue. Merola is being held at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri, and he will be 80 years old when he's next eligible for parole in 2021...