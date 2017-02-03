Maddie Knust and Lexi Allen enjoyed their moment center stage Friday night at Grain Valley High School. But with the final seconds ticking off the clock, it was reliable senior Claire Rose who helped the Eagles claim a 34-33 overtime victory over longtime Missouri River Valley Conference West rival Oak Grove. After missing a free throw with 3.5 seconds left, Rose hit the second to help the Eagles improve to 14-2 overall and 4-0 in league play. "Before Claire shot that free throw," Eagles coach Randy Draper said, "I told our girls to be ready to play defense and not foul for the final three seconds...