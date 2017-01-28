Even before 2016 was over, social media christened it the Year Everybody Died. As the year unfolded, it sure seemed that way. Celebrities we lost were boxer Muhammad Ali (the greatest. Absolutely), golfer Arnold Palmer, astronaut (and first American to orbit the earth) John Glenn, former first lady Nancy Reagan, musicians David Bowie, Prince, Glen Frey and George Michael, actors Alan Rickman, Gene Wilder, Gary Shandling and Alan Thicke, ending the year with the deaths of Carrie "Princes Leia" Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds...