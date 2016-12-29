Some long-awaited retail development and the announced addition of industrial jobs highlighted business news in Eastern Jackson County in 2016. Two of the big announcements came toward the end of the year, both in Independence. The American Marksman has plans to come to the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant with a $35 million renovation of a 1940s building there. Lake City, operated by Orbital ATK, makes small-caliber ammunition for the military. The American Marksman takes rounds rejected by the Defense Department, reassembles them and sells them for civilian uses...