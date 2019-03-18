Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to attend a North Dakota Game and Fish Department spring advisory board meeting in their area. These public meetings, held each spring and fall, provide citizens with an opportunity to discuss fish and wildlife issues and ask questions of their district advisors and agency personnel. The governor appoints eight Game and […]
Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to attend a North Dakota Game and Fish Department spring advisory board meeting in their area.
These public meetings, held each spring and fall, provide citizens with an opportunity to discuss fish and wildlife issues and ask questions of their district advisors and agency personnel.
The governor appoints eight Game and Fish Department advisors, each representing a multi-county section of the state, to serve as a liaison between the department and public.
Any person who requires an auxiliary aid or service must notify the contact person at least five days prior to the scheduled meeting date.
District 5 " Counties: Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele and Traill
Date: April 1 " 7 p.m.
Location: City Hall, 14497 42nd St. SE, Embden
Host: Four Corners Wildlife Club
Contact: Kent Jensen, 793-4446
Advisory board member: Duane Hanson, West Fargo, 367-4249
District 8 " Counties: Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Hettinger, Slope and Stark
Date: April 1 " 7 p.m.
Location: Eagles Club, 21 First Ave. E., Dickinson
Host: Cannonball Company
Contact: Nicole Haase, 209-0214
Advisory board member: Dwight Hecker, Dickinson, 483-4952
District 1 " Counties: Divide, McKenzie and Williams
Date: April 2 " 7 p.m.
Location: Civic Center, 213 Second St. NE, Watford City
Host: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Little Missouri Chapter
Contact and advisory board member: Beau Wisness, Keene, 421-8814
District 4 " Counties: Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina and Walsh
Date: April 2 " 7 p.m.
Location: Community Center, Minto
Host: Minto Area Sportsman's
Contact: Keith Shutt, 520-3456
Advisory board member: Joe Solseng, 317-5009
District 6 " Counties: Barnes, Dickey, Foster, Griggs, Logan, LaMoure, McIntosh, Stutsman and Wells
Date: April 8 " 7 p.m.
Location: Fireside Restaurant, Ellendale
Host: Pheasants Forever
Contact: Charles Kingzett, 210-0608
Advisory board member: Cody Sand, Ashley, 357-7011
District 7 " Counties: Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan and Sioux
Date: April 8 " 7 p.m.
Location: Game and Fish Main Office, 100 N. Bismarck Expressway, Bismarck
Host: Lewis and Clark Wildlife Club
Contact: Dave Dewald, 471-1046
Advisory board member: Dave Nehring, Bismarck, 214-3184
District 2 " Counties: Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville and Ward
Date: April 9 " 7 p.m.
Location: Wildlife Club, 1901 Hwy 52 W., Velva
Host: Velva Wildlife Club
Contact: DJ Randolph, 720-2134
Advisory board member: Robert Gjellstad, Voltaire, 338-2281
District 3 " Counties: Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Ramsey, Rolette and Towner
Date: April 9 " 7 p.m.
Location: Lake Region State College, 1801 College Dr., Devils Lake
Host:
Contact and advisory board member: Tom Rost, Devils Lake, 662-8620