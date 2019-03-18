Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to attend a North Dakota Game and Fish Department spring advisory board meeting in their area. These public meetings, held each spring and fall, provide citizens with an opportunity to discuss fish and wildlife issues and ask questions of their district advisors and agency personnel. The governor appoints eight Game and […]

Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to attend a North Dakota Game and Fish Department spring advisory board meeting in their area.

These public meetings, held each spring and fall, provide citizens with an opportunity to discuss fish and wildlife issues and ask questions of their district advisors and agency personnel.

The governor appoints eight Game and Fish Department advisors, each representing a multi-county section of the state, to serve as a liaison between the department and public.

Any person who requires an auxiliary aid or service must notify the contact person at least five days prior to the scheduled meeting date.

District 5 " Counties: Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele and Traill

Date: April 1 " 7 p.m.

Location: City Hall, 14497 42nd St. SE, Embden

Host: Four Corners Wildlife Club

Contact: Kent Jensen, 793-4446

Advisory board member: Duane Hanson, West Fargo, 367-4249

District 8 " Counties: Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Hettinger, Slope and Stark

Date: April 1 " 7 p.m.

Location: Eagles Club, 21 First Ave. E., Dickinson

Host: Cannonball Company

Contact: Nicole Haase, 209-0214

Advisory board member: Dwight Hecker, Dickinson, 483-4952

District 1 " Counties: Divide, McKenzie and Williams

Date: April 2 " 7 p.m.

Location: Civic Center, 213 Second St. NE, Watford City

Host: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Little Missouri Chapter

Contact and advisory board member: Beau Wisness, Keene, 421-8814

District 4 " Counties: Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina and Walsh

Date: April 2 " 7 p.m.

Location: Community Center, Minto

Host: Minto Area Sportsman's

Contact: Keith Shutt, 520-3456

Advisory board member: Joe Solseng, 317-5009

District 6 " Counties: Barnes, Dickey, Foster, Griggs, Logan, LaMoure, McIntosh, Stutsman and Wells

Date: April 8 " 7 p.m.

Location: Fireside Restaurant, Ellendale

Host: Pheasants Forever

Contact: Charles Kingzett, 210-0608

Advisory board member: Cody Sand, Ashley, 357-7011

District 7 " Counties: Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan and Sioux

Date: April 8 " 7 p.m.

Location: Game and Fish Main Office, 100 N. Bismarck Expressway, Bismarck

Host: Lewis and Clark Wildlife Club

Contact: Dave Dewald, 471-1046

Advisory board member: Dave Nehring, Bismarck, 214-3184

District 2 " Counties: Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville and Ward

Date: April 9 " 7 p.m.

Location: Wildlife Club, 1901 Hwy 52 W., Velva

Host: Velva Wildlife Club

Contact: DJ Randolph, 720-2134

Advisory board member: Robert Gjellstad, Voltaire, 338-2281

District 3 " Counties: Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Ramsey, Rolette and Towner

Date: April 9 " 7 p.m.

Location: Lake Region State College, 1801 College Dr., Devils Lake

Host:

Contact and advisory board member: Tom Rost, Devils Lake, 662-8620

