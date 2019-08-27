North Dakota's dove season opens statewide Sept. 1, and hunters are reminded to register with the Harvest Information Program prior to hunting. The daily limit is 15 and possession limit is 45. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset. The season is open through Nov. 29. All dove hunters, regardless of age, must […]

