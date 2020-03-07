Last week was the most volatile week since the financial crisis of 2008. Equities (as measured by the S & P 500) fell 12% on the week, causing a very rapid correction in just a few days (the other two major indexes showed similar corrections). The market carnage probably appeared more pronounced than some, since we had been lulled into new records highs for the past two years, since the last correction in 2018. What was different about this correction was the speed with which it happened. The cause was the coronavirus, which created great uncertainty about the effect it would have on the world’s economy and the resulting impact on the U.S. economy and markets. Markets don’t like uncertainty and the virus that started in China is spreading elsewhere in the world and no one knows how pronounced and prevalent it will be.

It is times like last week (and it continues into this week) that test us as investors. We get concerned about the losses and how far the market will drop. Perhaps it is time to put some perspective on the volatility by relying on the past to give us an idea of what to expect going forward.

I read a lot and get a lot of investment newsletters. One of them had a chart that tracked past epidemics back to the HIV/AIDS epidemic of the early ‘80s. There were 13 of them over the last 40 years, and what the chart shows is that the stock market impact of the epidemic is usually fairly short term, up to six months. As we learn more about the coronavirus and how to ward it off, develop anti-viruses, etc., things will settle down. This is a bad virus no doubt, but according to the Center for Disease Control, we have about 56,000 deaths a year from the flu, yet there is no panic when flu season comes around. It will probably be several more weeks if not months until we find out the real reach and impact of the coronavirus. Each day that passes though, we find out more about the virus and how to contain and control it.

Second, losses are a normal part of investing. All of us would like smooth sailing and markets showing a continuous upward trend, but that is just not going to happen. I am old enough to have experienced Black Monday, Oct. 19, 1987. On that fateful day, the Dow Industrial Average fell 508 points, or 22.6%. That is not a typo. The S & P 500 fell 18%. Without getting into the causes of Black Monday, the markets eventually recovered. According to what I read, losses of 5% or more occur an average of three times a year, losses of 10% or more occur on average once a year and losses of 20% or more occur on average every four years. Also, don’t forget that we are currently in the 11th year of an historic bull market, one that will probably end at some point, and, after a pull back, to be followed by another runup in the markets.

Don’t let your emotions interfere with your investment decisions. It is natural to want to sell when we experience something like we did last week. Monday and Wednesday of this week were good lessons in that phenomenon, as we have recovered half of last week’s losses. It is best to be a long-term investor with a well diversified portfolio. While the overwhelming majority of the focus has been on the declining equity markets, the bond market has rallied nicely, partially offsetting losses in equities. Bonds can offer a balance to your equity investments. You can take a lot of the angst out of these times by having a well thought out financial plan, that includes a well-diversified investment portfolio that matches your risk tolerance and has an age appropriate asset mix.

Let’s not forget some of the fundamentals as we venture forward. The global economy was forecasted to recover some this year driven by less trade tensions, friendly monetary policy on the part of the world’s Central Banks, fiscal stimulus policies and manufacturing on the upswing. The U.S. economy continues to be in good shape as I have chronicled many times. The breadth and depth of the coronavirus will definitely affect the global economy and the U.S. Economy, but its overall impact will probably be short term in nature and not too severe.

Jeff MacLellan is retired from Landmark Bank. He spent 37 years in banking, and has been tracking local economic indicators since he came to Columbia in 1987.