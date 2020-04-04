We live in historic times. The coronavirus pandemic and our answer to it are creating some of the most challenging times ever faced by our nation. Clearly, this will rank next to the Great Depression in terms of its affect on our lives and how we live them. We have seen the effect it has had on the markets but it is yet to be seen how negatively this will impact the economy. Just like the depression affected the way our society lived, this event will change behavior going forward.

All of the major stock market indicators showed significant losses for the first quarter. The S & P 500 ended the quarter at 2585, down 20% for the quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the quarter at 21917, down 23% for the quarter and the Nasdaq ended the quarter at 7700, down 14% for the quarter. The losses were even greater if you calculate them against their mid-February highs. What was stunning was the velocity of the decline. Six weeks ago we were at record highs. The market has probably not bottomed out. We have had a waterfall decline since mid-February with a brief rally last week. When you have a waterfall decline, 70-plus percent of the time a new lower low is the result. Until we know more about this virus, know more about controlling it and see things improving, we are going to have great volatility and probably a bias to the downside.

We know this Great Cessation (I wish that were original but I read it in an article in the WSJ) is going to have a significant negative impact on the economy. Just in the last few days we are beginning to see evidence of that. Last week, we saw a record breaking 3.28 million people file for unemployment benefits for the week ending March 21. That number is more than quadruple the previous record high of 695,000 in 1982. Today, those filing for unemployment rose to 6.65 million, double last week’s numbers.

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis came out with a report that this Coronavirus could cause 47 million people to lose their jobs. I looked at that study, on the website of the bank, and essentially, the economist took the results of two blogs, one by Charles Gascon that looked at employees that are at high risk of layoff due to social distancing and he came up with a number of 66.8 million people. These people were primarily in sales, production and food preparation and services jobs.

The second one was the Famiglietti, Leibovici and Santacreu study that looked at the number of workers that perform tasks in close physical proximity to people and they came up with 27.3 million people. Those two numbers were averaged and they came up with 47 million. If you add to that the current number of unemployed which is 5.8 million, you get 52.8 million unemployed which results in an unemployment rate of 32.1%. It is worth pointing out that the range of unemployment in the article ranges from 10.5% to 40.6% and, the article notes, it is a back of the envelope calculation. My guess is that the article overstates the level of unemployment, particularly since the record high unemployment is 24.9% in 1933 right after the Great Depression. In modern times, the record high unemployment was in September 1982 at 10.1%. That said, I do see us exceeding the modern record high.

What is ironic about the economic crisis is that the government created it. In an effort to curb the disease and combat the potentially devastating mortality numbers, the country is basically shut down. To offset this, the government response was a huge $2.2 trillion stimulus package that is unprecedented. I don’t have time to get into all of the aspects of the Bill but it is deficit spending on steroids or fiscal stimulus. Secondly, the Federal Reserve Bank has embarked on a very aggressive monetary policy which involves low interest rates and quantitative easing plus some lending programs. They have moved with record expediency to implement these policies.

The word unprecedented is ubiquitous when describing the current situation. None of us know how bad the economic carnage ahead is but my hope is that we control the outbreak, limit the mortality and limit the human toll from job losses and financial strain. The foregoing mentioned fiscal and monetary policies are intended to do that. There is a fine balance between controlling this pandemic and getting the country back on its feet economically. We live in historic times.

Jeff MacLellan is retired from Landmark Bank. He spent 37 years in banking, and has been tracking local economic indicators since he came to Columbia in 1987.