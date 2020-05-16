With good reason, COVID-19 has dominated agricultural and food sector news. From processing plant closures to shifts in where people get their food, the health crisis has severely disrupted U.S. and global food systems. Farmers generally are getting less for what they sell, but in many cases, consumers are paying more for the food they buy.

It may be good to take a short break from coronavirus-related news to remember that lots of other factors continue to affect food sector markets.

Let’s start with an obvious one — the weather. A year ago, heavy spring rains meant that many farm fields were planted late, or not at all. This year, the weather has been much more favorable, and farm planting progress is ahead of normal.

As of May 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that 67 percent of intended corn acres had been planted, both in Missouri and in the country as a whole. A year ago, just 28 percent of national corn acres had been planted by that date, and the five-year average is 56 percent.

Getting a crop in the ground on time is no assurance of good yields. Depending on the weather in the months ahead, we could still end up with a record crop or one that is sharply reduced by drought, floods or other natural disasters.

The same is true around the world. Farm commodity markets in Missouri don’t just depend on the weather here in the Midwest, but also the weather in Brazil, Ukraine, Australia, France and other countries that export and import agricultural products. Like it or not, most of the agricultural products produced in Missouri compete in a global market.

Global demand matters, too. If economies around the world go into recession, people will not have as much to spend. That could have especially large impacts on foreign demand for U.S. meats and dairy products. It also means less demand for the corn and soybean meal used to feed livestock and poultry. Except, perhaps for staple foods like rice and beans, a recession tends to reduce farm commodity prices.

Net farm income depends not just on the market value of the products farmers sell but on the cost of inputs they buy. The collapse of oil prices reduces the cost of diesel fuel used to operate tractors and combines, and lower prices for natural gas reduces the cost of producing nitrogen fertilizer. Hired labor availability and costs can be affected by immigration policies and the general state of the economy.

Government policies also can make a big difference. Special programs were created to offset the negative impacts to farmers and consumers of the COVID crisis, and pre-existing farm and food policies also play a role. Lower farm commodity prices result in more government spending under traditional farm bill programs, and lower incomes make more people qualified for existing federal nutrition programs.

Even if we knew how the COVID-19 crisis would play out, there would still be a lot of uncertainty about farm commodity prices, consumer food prices and farm income in the year ahead. It is important to pay attention to the elephant in the room, but that does not make it safe to ignore everything else.

Pat Westhoff is director of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri and a professor of agricultural and applied economics. The opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect official positions or endorsements of the University of Missouri.