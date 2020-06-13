The COVID-19 crisis has had profound effects on the farm and food sectors. In addition to its impacts on everything from where we buy our food to the price of farm commodities, it has made the financial health of the farm sector more dependent on government programs.

Our institute normally prepares a set of baseline projections for the farm economy early in the year, and then updates those projections in August, when we know more about prospects for crop production. COVID-19 has made projections prepared in February badly out of date, so we just completed an update that incorporates recent developments. What we found was sobering.

Farm-level prices for most commodities produced in Missouri have been reduced by the current crisis. Our updated projections show lower prices for cattle, hogs, corn and soybeans than we expected earlier this year. At the same time, supply chain problems have increased consumer prices for some food items.

Our new estimates indicate that the government is on track to spend more on programs to support the agricultural sector than ever before, even as farm income declines.

Some of that record spending comes from programs established by past farm bills. Those programs make payments when crop or milk prices are low, reduce crop insurance premiums paid by farmers and subsidize conservation practices on farms. We estimate that those traditional farm and conservation programs will cost about $19 billion this year, similar to the average of recent years.

On top of those long-standing programs, the government is supporting the farm sector with several other new programs. The two most important are the Market Facilitation Program (MFP) and the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

MFP was designed to compensate farmers for the value of lost sales to China and other countries imposing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. farm goods. The program, created by USDA in 2018, has made $23 billion in payments to crop and livestock producers, including $9 billion in the fiscal year that began on Oct. 1, 2019.

The first payments under CFAP were made in late May, and they are expected to total $16 billion. CFAP is making a significant share of its payments to livestock producers, who generally have not received large federal payments.

Adding in some spending on disaster and other programs, total federal spending on farm and conservation programs could top $50 billion this year. Until last year, the previous record for a similar set of programs was set in fiscal year 2000, during another period of low farm commodity prices and income.

In spite of this record level of government spending on agriculture, we estimate that farm income will decline in 2020. Net farm income is projected to be $91 billion, a $3 billion drop from 2019. An alternative farm income measure that focuses on cash flow shows an $18 billion decline.

Without additional rounds of special payment programs, we project that 2021 net farm income could fall by an additional $11 billion. Rapidly changing circumstances mean that all of these projections could be overtaken by events, but it seems likely that government support programs will continue to be very important for the financial health of the farm sector for some time to come.

Pat Westhoff is director of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri and a professor of agricultural and applied economics. The opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect official positions or endorsements of the University of Missouri.