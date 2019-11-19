Bad things happen when a suspected cheater tangles with her university professor, Netflix gets family-friendly with a Dolly Parton anthology series and a documentary focuses on the lives and experiences of prisoners seeking college degrees.



Dispatches: Weekly TV news

And Salt Lake City makes 10. Bravo announced that the latest installment of the “Real Housewives” franchise, its 10th, will be based in the Utah capital. “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” will debut in 2020.



Doh! Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, angered fans of “The Simpsons” when it broadcast episodes of the series in 16:9 aspect ratio, which ruined some of the show’s jokes. The streamer responded that it will make amends in early 2020 by airing the first 19 seasons and a few episodes from Season 20, in the series’ original 4:3 aspect ratio.



The third season of “American Crime Story” (FX) will focus on former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment and the Monica Lewinsky scandal. Based on Jeffery Toobin’s book, “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President,” production on the series will begin early next year with a premiere date scheduled for Sept. 27, 2020.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

AMC Network’s streaming service, Sundance Now, launches the U.S. debut of British drama “Cheat” (Nov. 21). The four-episode psychological thriller focuses on a university lecturer who confronts one of her students about an essay she suspects is plagiarized. The accusation begins a dark game of cat and mouse that quickly spirals out of control.



“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” (Nov. 22, Netflix) is an eight-episode anthology series, with each installment based on one of the country music legend’s songs. Parton will appear as an actor in an episode or introduce an episode. The cast includes, Julianne Hough, Kathleen Turner, Gerald McRaney and Melissa Leo, among others.



The Bard Prison Initiative (BPI) is one of the toughest and most effective prison education programs in the country. “College Behind Bars” (Nov. 25-26, PBS, 9 p.m. ET) follows a dozen BPI students as they struggle to earn degrees. Taken from nearly 400 hours of footage that was filmed over four years inside maximum and medium security prisons in New York State, the documentary from award-winning filmmaker, Lynn Novick, focuses on themes of educational access, breaking the cycle of repeat offenders and the role redemption plays in our notion of justice. More than two million men and women are behind bars in America. Of the 630,000 released annually, close to 50% end up back in prison within five years. “College Behind Bars” is a timely and insightful film that challenges conventional wisdom about incarceration and demonstrates the power of education to change lives.



Report Card: A look at ratings winners and losers

Winners: NBCUniversal has renewed “The Kelly Clarkson Show” through the 2020-21 season.



Losers: The upcoming third season of “Marvel’s Runaways” (Hulu) will be its last.



Melissa Crawley is the author of “Mr. Sorkin Goes to Washington: Shaping the President on Television’s ‘The West Wing.’” She has a Ph.D. in media studies and is a member of the Television Critics Association. To comment on Stay Tuned, email her at staytuned@outlook.com or follow her on Twitter at @mcstaytuned.