Eliza Hittman’s “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” was scheduled to premiere at Ragtag Cinema this week. Given our national crisis, the studio opted to release this Sundance Film Festival award-winner directly to Video on Demand.

Like the subject of last week’s column “Emma,” you can rent this for $19.99 starting Friday. First, let’s get this out of the way: “Never Rarely …” is about abortion. Yet it is a restrained film with little to no political agenda.

Another way of looking at the film is that it tells the story of alienation and desperation; about the measures and the journeys we must endure and the injuries we must sustain in trying times. Perhaps you get cold feet about watching such a movie while “sheltering in place.” Perhaps this is more of a turn-off than the subject matter itself.

Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) is a talented high-schooler in a dead-end Pennsylvania town. Her family is broke and grossly dysfunctional. She works at a grocery store where abuse and humiliation are part of the minimum-wage territory. When the film opens, Autumn is ill and finding her clothes a bit tight. She goes to one of those pregnancy care centers - so pervasive in small towns these days - to learn the news.

There’s little verbalization of Autumn’s feelings about this situation. However, we can look at her family and environment to understand her thought process. We don’t have much insight into how she reached this point. There’s a moment where the audience possibly gets an ugly view of the father. Even then, we are unsure.

Autumn does some quick Googling to learn her state requires parental consent for an abortion. That’s a non-starter. She convinces Skylar (Talia Ryder) to help her trek to New York where restrictions are less cumbersome. The pair travel by bus, subway and foot as they navigate the regulatory and medical requirements that keep them on the streets for days.

They meet Jasper (Theodore Pellerin), also their age, who has ventured to the Big Apple as a musician. His more care-free existence is presented in sharp contrast to Autumn and Skylar’s situation.

The title comes from the intake process at the abortion clinic, where a social worker asks invasive questions with these words, repeatedly and monotonously, presented as possible answers. From a layman’s viewpoint, this is a way of taking the emotion out of an emotionally-charged situation.

Like that title and this intake process, the film frames Autumn’s situation with sparse subtly. Shot with 16mm film, there’s intentionally little visual aspiration. Dialogue is muted and carefully deployed; Hittman instead focuses on the sadness found deep in her actresses’ features. The skies are either gray or open for a deluge of rain. The storefronts of the small town are empty and weathered. This backdrop gives the audience all the exposition needed.

I say the film is without political agenda, even though the story itself would not exist if not for current laws that allow states to vary in how they provide abortion procedures and to who. Books and books of Constitutional legal analysis can be applied to this story.

But “Never Rarely …” isn’t interested in the law or politics, except to the extent that it affects these characters. Hittman has discovered some true talent in these young performers. Flanigan and Ryder are newcomers, but I suspect this will not be the last time we see them. They don't get heavy emotions or charged monologues. A challenge even for seasoned performers; these two appear effortless.

Focus Features, the art-house label that released “Emma” a few weeks ago, co-produced the film with the BBC. One suspects the foreign influence allowed the film to take a more nuanced approach to the subject.

Abortion, as a topic, is rarely contemplated by American cinema. Alexander Payne’s satire “Citizen Ruth,” which tackles the absurdity of left-wing and right-wing politics in equal measure, comes to mind. But that came out nearly 25 years ago. You should rent that, too, and be amazed by its fearless audacity and punk approach.

Perhaps abortion evokes too much raw emotion that any film is doomed to try; the audience assumes ulterior motives from the filmmaker. “Never Rarely …” comes as close as possible to pushing aside the topic’s baggage while delivering a powerful story.

I’ve told you why the film works. But then I have to report whether this is worth $20 of your potentially dwindling funds. Under normal circumstances, I would say head down to Ragtag, have a few drinks to help you along, and contemplate the film afterwards. But here we all are, trapped at home with plenty of existential dread already at foot. There’s no good news to read or watch. “Never Rarely ...” allows no escape, just another sad story to contemplate.

The experience of how and when you watch a film inevitably has an impact on the overall experience. This is a very good movie. An important movie. Only you know if the emotional wherewithal exists.

In real life, James Owen is a lawyer and executive director of energy policy group Renew Missouri. He created/wrote for Filmsnobs.com from 2001-2007 before an extended stint as an on-air film critic for KY3, the NBC affiliate in Springfield. He was named a Top 20 Artist under the Age of 30 by The Kansas City Star when he was much younger than he is now.