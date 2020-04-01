Like Bob Dylan, the country Colin LaVaute comes from is called the Midwest.

That legendary line from “With God On Our Side” supplies some of the spirit and inspires the tagline for LaVaute's new radio show, “Big Muddy Music Hour,” which premieres on KBIA Sunday night. The show aims to celebrate and further the best music radiating out of America's geographical center.

As the frontman of local rockers Decadent Nation and a promoter of events such as Pedaler's Jamboree, LaVaute has seen the Midwest music scene from nearly every angle. He might have a homer's bias — but that doesn't mean he's wrong.

“The music scene in the Midwest is exemplary,” he said. “I would compare it to what was happening in Seattle in the '90s, and in Austin in the aughts. The only issue is that no one's putting a magnifying glass on what's happening here. It's my hope that the Big Muddy Music Hour is going to do that.”

A Midwest musical showcase has been on LaVaute's mind for more than five years. As time and circumstance lined up, he recorded a pilot episode a few months ago and pitched it to the local NPR station. Those call letters appealed to LaVaute on two fronts: personal history and broad reach.

As a Mid-Missouri kid, KBIA was ever-present, part of life's hum. “As long as I can recollect, the voice of Darren Hellwege has been in my brain,” LaVaute said, referencing the longtime “Morning Edition” host.

The station also bears the NPR imprimatur, which matters to LaVaute's ultimate aim. Eventually, he'd like to take the show beyond the Midwest, drawing national artists for good conversation as a sort of “Trojan horse” that acquaints listeners in other regions with Middle America's musical goods.

Each episode will be split between a strong Midwestern playlist and an artist interview. Sunday night's pilot features a chat with local musician and presenter Pat Kay as well as tunes by Violet and the Undercurrents (Columbia), Ian Vardell (Columbia), Hembree (Kansas City) and Sturgill Simpson (Kentucky).

Future episodes will feature interviews with Missourians Jack Gue, Violet Vonder Haar and Molly Healey as well as the show's first nationally-known artist — Pennsylvania-born, Nashville, Tenn.-based Devon Gilfillian.

The show will move in and around genres. LaVaute wants to recognize artists whose work proves that excellence and a lower profile aren't necessarily enemies.

“It's not just about who's filling the venues necessarily, but what's giving me goosebumps,” he said. “... If it's having a visceral effect on me, my hope is that we can transpose that visceral effect to our listeners as well.”

The first episode of “Big Muddy Music Hour” airs at 8 p.m. Sunday at 91.3 FM or www.kbia.org.

