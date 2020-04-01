In this week’s roundup, new ones from a piano-pop luminary, a gritty songwriter with golden intentions and a rising queen of roots music.

Vanessa Carlton, “Love is An Art” (Dine Alone) Since perking America’s ears with the piano-driven 2002 single “A Thousand Miles,” Carlton has traveled some interesting roads. In addition to subsequent solo projects, she made her Broadway breakthrough in “Beautiful,” a musical based around the life and songs of Carole King.

Carlton’s first record in five years reflects continued growth and imagination. Her pleasing voice and thoughtful piano playing remain; she also creates lush and wondrous textures that allow these songs to occupy a wide dynamic and emotional range.

Key tracks: “I Know You Don’t Mean It,” “Future Pain,” “The Only Way to Love”

Brian Fallon, “Local Honey” (Lesser Known) Whether with his band The Gaslight Anthem or on his three solo records, Fallon comes off like his generation’s Springsteen. He checks all the boxes, and checks them authentically: A Jersey kid with a brawler’s countenance and a remarkably earnest heart.

This set of songs ranks squarely in the middle of Fallon’s catalog. But he still finds those moments to permanently pierce the skin, such as on the post-breakup ballad “21 Days”:

“I’m just waiting on the rapture / Trying to minimize the damage / And hoping / To keep my idle hands occupied.”

Key tracks: “21 Days,” “Vincent,” “Lonely For You Only”

Lilly Hiatt, “Walking Proof” (New West) On her fourth full-length, Hiatt continues to fine-tune a sound that boldly mingles the best of Alternative Nation and Americana, as we’ve come to think of it.

Hiatt’s ability to infuse every song with contradiction makes each moment on “Walking Proof” required listening. She sings every line with conviction — while sounding like she’s always on the verge of cracking up. Guitars storm and squall, yet little sonic details beneath the surface bring texture to the noise.

Nearly every song on “Walking Proof” is a gem. Some pack a visceral, knockout punch; others delicately peel back emotional layers — they all hit home in compelling ways.

Key tracks: “P-Town,” “Little Believer,” “Drawl”

