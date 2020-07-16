First things first: despite the tongue-in-cheek name of his new project, John Galbraith and his band are no motley crew of bluegrass fakers.

The local singer-songwriter has taken off his shoes and run a few barefoot paces through bluegrass on past albums. Here, on a dedicated dive, Galbraith and Co. create a set that should earn its fair share of whoops and hollers from string-band lovers.

This 11-song album alternates between keen instrumentals and lyrical laments. Galbraith’s guitar-picking prowess makes him a fitting bandleader here, guiding his cohort through sprinting tunes, lilting ballads and every sort of rhythm between.

Opener "Waiting for the Good Times" kicks off with cricket noise and a police siren’s wail, before Galbraith and Co. find their mid-tempo bounce. As the title suggests, Galbraith laments all the ways the world is sapping his strength before expressing a shred of hope for something better. Throughout the track, his nimble guitar work not only furthers the momentum but sings just as much as his vocal melody.

Light on its feet — and the fingers of its players — the instrumental "Boone County Breakdown" follows, deriving much of its dancing spirit from Galbraith’s guitar and mandolin. Among the strong slate of instrumentals here, "River Girl Rag" and "Swing State" shine brightest. The former lives up to its name, walking a raucous line and gaining strength from Peter LaMear’s shuffling drums.

The latter fits a bright, pointed melody over chugging mandolin. As it goes, the song shifts shape by degrees, finding and following refreshing new channels.

Elsewhere, "Coronavirus Blues" springs from a series of Galbraith songs catalyzed by the pandemic. "Sunday Morning Song" takes on the shape and substance of old-time religion. Album closer "The Other Side of Love" retains Galbraith’s penchant for Beatle-esque melodies, laying this gliding tune over emotionally conflicted string playing.

The record augments Galbraith’s typical rock trio — completed by LaMear and bassist Nic Gorham — with contributions from fiddle player Martha Kelly, the resophonic guitar of Kyle Brown and singer Julie Lyn Evenson. LaMear and Gorham more than prove their versatility, a necessary trait for keeping up with a curious songwriter like Galbraith. The rest of the gathering lends color, personality and rhythmic precision to these songs, which delight and never need to worry about faking it until they make it.

adanielsen@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1731