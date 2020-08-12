Throughout August, Ragtag Cinema is running its "Hitchcock in Technicolor" series featuring the filmmaker’s classic works "Rear Window," "North by Northwest," "Vertigo" and "The Birds."

Critics are quick to throw around the opinion that these films are some of the best ever, made by one of our greatest directors. This isn’t just hyperbole: scour the Rotten Tomatoes Top 100 or the semi-regular Sight and Sound survey of critics, and Hitchcock’s work turns up more than any other filmmaker.

Often this greatness is taken for granted, the "why’s" and "how’s" glossed over. In light of Ragtag’s showcase, a formidable piece of criticism on Hitchcock’s prowess – Francois Truffaut’s extensive interviews with the Master of Suspense – helps fill in these details.

If Truffaut’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s a great filmmaker in his own right. To American audiences, he’s probably best known for playing Claude Lacombe in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."

But, while helming classics like "The 400 Blows" and "Jules Et Jim," he also wrote for Cinematheque Francaise. In the late 1950s, this influential publication highlighted the craftsmanship of Hitchcock’s films.

Up to that point, the director was simply thought of as someone who could make an effective popcorn thriller. Examining Hitchcock’s oeuvre, Truffaut and his ilk helped emphasize how popular cinema could also be important cinema.

No wonder Spielberg was such a fan.

Truffaut began a correspondence with Hitchcock that led to a series of interviews in 1962; they ultimately comprised the book "Hitchcock/Truffaut." Scholars and aspiring filmmakers devoured it.

In 2015, HBO Documentaries released a film based on the book, featuring audio outtakes from the conversations. The takeaways are helpful to understand why Hitchcock is as revered as he is.

Hitchcock was educated as an engineer, but started in advertising before becoming a movie-maker. With this background, he not only understood what appealed to the masses, but appreciated the mechanics of a set and how one could manipulate the camera. Moreover, he devoured silent films as a young man and always valued images as the most important aspect of filmmaking. More than performances. More than sound. Which is interesting given that Hitchcock directed the first British "talkie": 1929’s "Blackmail."

Collaborators said he could walk onto a set and know how each scene should look in the final product. Whether this speaks to Hitchcock’s varied experiences, his unique vantage point in the history of cinema’s development, or simply a natural ability, is a question of proportion.

Certainly, his approach was imperfect. He was notoriously horrible with his casts, comparing directing actors to "corralling cattle"; he was particularly nasty with his female leads. Always helpful to remember good filmmakers can be bad people. In fact, being bad might actually translate into the stubbornness needed to make perfect art.

Emotionally, his films struck a chord. Some said he merely knew how to manipulate his audience. While he admits to Truffaut that many of his images were concocted with influence from psychiatric research, Hitchcock had no fear of mining his own experiences in order to relate to his viewer. He speaks of an incident as a young boy when his father arranged to have him locked up in jail to see what happens when someone "behaves badly."

The experience is recounted not with trepidation, but with fascination. Hitchcock knew that fear sparks wonder and curiosity. Rather than holding forbidden and frightful things at a distance, he dares us to touch the proverbial hot stove.

The filmmaker put his fears, obsessions and fetishes into the work, probing and prodding his psyche as a way of understanding what drove his own demons and desires. Is there a more perverted film than "Vertigo," director David Fincher asks in "Hitchcock/Truffaut"? Repressed men seeking and fixating on things they don’t quite understand. You see that throughout Hitchcock’s work.

Like many Catholic filmmakers, guilt is also a common theme. His storylines often involve an average person getting swept up in a vast conspiracy, or an innocent person falsely accused of something. Hitchcock chooses these tales not because he is interested in whether a person is right or wrong, but in examining a world where innocents face the wrath of external forces. This is the entire thrust of "The Birds," as a woman arrives in a sleepy coastal town and bears the blame when a sinister force of nature seems to accompany her. Whether you are a bystander or not, the world is going to get you.

Some filmmakers are technically precise. Others know emotional resonance. Hitchcock mastered both. Truffaut and his colleagues were the first to recognize and highlight the paradoxes and complexities of Hitchcock’s skill. It’s a great topic to jump into or just an excuse to enjoy some incredibly well-done movies.

In real life, James Owen is a lawyer and executive director of energy policy group Renew Missouri. He created/wrote for Filmsnobs.com from 2001-2007 before an extended stint as an on-air film critic for KY3, the NBC affiliate in Springfield. He was named a Top 20 Artist under the Age of 30 by The Kansas City Star when he was much younger than he is now.