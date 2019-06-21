Collective Soul, “Blood” (Fuzze-Flex) This Atlanta-area band rocked the charts in the 1990s, going platinum or multi-platinum on its first four records. More than 25 years into its existence, Collective Soul continues to find strange, lovely idiosyncrasies within its signature blend of huge guitars and dynamic melodies. At times on their latest, they evoke the theatricality of Queen and darker, keyboard-driven pop from the ‘80s.

Hot Chip, “A Bath Full of Ecstasy” (Domino) Fifteen years into its run as recording artists, the British synth-pop staples survey the possibilities of their particular arrangement. Early cuts from their latest slide onto the dance floor and enjoy a more atmospheric sensibility.

The Raconteurs, “Help Us Stranger” (Third Man) Jack White, Brendan Benson and Co. return 11 years after their last record with 12 new cuts that marry the primal, icky thump of White’s work and the more thoughtful, power-pop melodies Benson brings to every project.

Titus Andronicus, “An Obelisk” (Merge) Few bands deliver a more visceral — and thought-provoking — experience as these Brooklyn punks. Frontman Patrick Stickles rallies and unsettles listeners with a take on current events and personal experience that reads like a novel and sounds like a call to arms.