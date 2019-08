The family group Miracles Rising performed last Friday as part of the Kirksville Arts Association’s Summer on the Square concert series. The mother-daughter group featuring Joyce Carnes and MaKenna Carnes was also joined by older daughter Morgan Carnes.

This week’s concert features the old style country group No Apology from Greentop, Mo., at 7 p.m. on the courthouse lawn. The rain location is inside WrongDaddy’s.