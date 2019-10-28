Dogwood Animal Shelter Benefit, Hy-Vee Trick or Treat Maze and Comedy Show at Regalia Hotel & Conference Center

Dogwood Animal Shelter Benefit

A Wining & Dining event to benefit Dogwood Animal Shelter will be held at Margaritaville Lake Resort October 30. There will be a six-course wine-paired dinner hosted by Lake of the Ozarks Best Chefs. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $125.

Hy-Vee Trick or Treat Maze

The Hy-Vee Hallow Trick or Treat Maze will be held from 3-6 p.m. on October 31. Admission is $2/child. Businesses with booths will be passing out treats. Proceeds goes to the Dream Factory and Wonderland Camp.

Comedy Show at Regalia Hotel & Conference Center

Comedian Andy Hartley will be at the Regalia Hotel & Conference Center on November 2 at 8 p.m. He has appeared on a variety of T.V. shows. Tickets are $15 each for general admission.