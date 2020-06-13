The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside Independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

Casey’s General Store, 2900 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected May 12. No violations were found.

Extended Stay by Welcome Inn, 901 N.W. Jefferson Court, inspected June 2. No violations were found.

Motel 6, 3400 W. Jefferson, inspected June 8. No violations were found.

Side Pockets, 1237 S. Missouri 7, inspected June 10. No violations were found.

Royal Biscuit, 1428 W. U.S. 40, inspected June 4.

• Raw eggs and boxes of sausage being kept on the floor of the cooler, Corrected on site.

• Dishwasher did not have any sanitizer and there was none in the building. Reinspection will be done on June 9. Fine of $105.00 assessed.

• Pan of open chorizo which was past discard date. Food was discarded on site.

Sonic Drive-In, 2323 N. Missouri 7, inspected June 3.

• Torn gasket on make table door.

• Broken lid on make table cooler.

• Torn ceiling tile in the storage area.

• Broken and missing floor tile under the fryers.

• Trash/food debris and grease buildup under most equipment throughout the establishment.

• Stuck-on food/trash debris and liquid spillage in the bottom of all reach-in coolers. Corrected on site.

Jack In The Box, 808 N. Missouri 7, inspected June 4.

• The soda nozzle in the dining area had accumulation of residue. Corrected on site.

• Several containers of sliced tomatoes and a container of chicken stored in the walk-in cooler with no date markings. Corrected on site by manager who placed date markings on all non-marked items.

Adams Pointe Golf Club, 1601 N.E. R.D. Mize Road, inspected June 4.

• Food employee who was preparing food did not have hair restrained. Corrected on site, employee pulled hair back.

Sonic Drive-In, 515 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected June 8.

• Stuck-on food debris behind lid at make table. REPEAT.

• Trash/food debris on floors throughout the kitchen and in the walk-in freezer. Correct by Aug. 7.

• Gasket to walk-in freezer is in disrepair.

• Dust build-up on ceiling tiles in all areas; the make table, the prep station next to the three compartment sink, and the fry station. Correct by Aug. 7.

McDonald’s, 814 N. Missouri 7, inspected June 8.

• Observed broken food trays. Corrected on site. Manager discarded broken dishes.

• Establishment had run out of sanitizer and was not able to properly sanitize utensils. Corrected on site. Manager went to another establishment to borrow sanitizer.

• Employees’ food and drink was observed above the grilling station. Corrected on site.

Lunar Bowl, 2001 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected on June 8. No violations found.

Mr. Hibachi, 726 N. Missouri 7, inspected June 8.

• Multiple containers of raw chicken were stored above ready-to-eat raw foods and raw beef inside the walk-in cooler. Corrected on site.

• Several potato peelers had an accumulation of stuck-on food debris. Corrected on site.

• The seaweed container had stuck-on food debris on the bottom. Corrected on site.

• Cardboard was being used to store pans of open sauces. Corrected on site. Manager removed the cardboard.

• In-use utensils for sushi bar were being stored in sitting water. Corrected on site.

• Both make table stations have an accumulation of stuck-on food debris behind the lids.

Elks Lodge, 100 N.E. Brizendine Road, inspected June 8.

• Observed dirty/sticky knife handles that were stored as being clean. Corrected on site.

Panda Express, 535 N.E. Coronado, inspected June 10. No violations found.

Welcome Inn, 3300 Jefferson, inspected June 2. No violations found.

Arby’s, 1225 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected June 10. No violations found.

Wingstop, 481 N.E. Coronado, inspected June 4.

• Accumulation of dried food debris and spillage of grease inside the potato reach-in cooler and behind the lid of the make table cooler.

• Ceiling vent above the cooked potato station has an accumulation of dust.

MJ Daylight Donuts, 1713 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected June 11.

• To-go utensils were stored with handles upside down. Corrected on site.

• Did not see a thermometer in the reach-in cooler where the sausage is being kept.

• Residue on walls in chemical room.