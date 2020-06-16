The Mid-Continent Public Library has a full schedule of virtual events.

The library also offers curbside pickup of materials reserved online and well as the normal outside book drops.

Starting this week, library patrons can go inside for up to 90 minutes – 90 minutes per person per day – for limited services such as photocopying, printing, faxing and the use of a public computer.

To access virtual events, go to https://www.mymcpl.org/events/all-events.

This next week’s events include:

• Mr. Stinky Feet: Friends and Family: 10 a.m. today. Join Mr. Stinky Feet (Jim Cosgrove) and sing songs.

• Story Swap (Zoom): 6:30 p.m. today. An open-mic storytelling event that’s open to anyone. Pre Register at the above internet address.

• Fire Dog: 7 p.m. today. Join the kids’ rock duo Fire Dog for a musical adventure with songs about Hellbender salamanders.

• Virtual English Classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (Zoom): 7 p.m. today. Learn how to communicate in social places, school, your job, or during emergencies. Register in advance at the above internet address.

• Write-In Wednesday (Zoom): 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Chat with other writers and talk about your projects. Pre Register at the above internet address.

• Story Camp: Digital Storytelling, Workshop 3 (Zoom): 10 a.m. Wednesday. Learn about editing and different elements you can include in your stories. Pre Register at the internet address above.

• Virtual Storytime: 10 a.m. Wednesday. Stories and songs for kids.

• Story Cafe: Puppetry (Zoom): 11 a.m. Wednesday. A virtual write-in on ZOOM. Chat with other oral storytellers. Pre Register at the above internet address.

• Internet for Beginners, Search Engines: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Learn about how to use search engines.

• Basic Macrame Jewelry: 4 p.m. Wednesday. Learn two basic styles of this easy craft.

• The Story Center Speaker Series with Niki Lenz: 7 p.m. Wednesday. Join us for a live Q and A with Niki Lenz and discuss her latest, “The Stepmom Shake-Up.” Pre register at the above internet address.

• Fractured Fairy Tales with the Fishin’ Magicians: 10 a.m. Thursday. Fairy tales with silly stories and surprising magic.

• How to Tell Stories in Virtual Settings, part three (Zoom): 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Learn where to look, how to sound good, how to look good, etc. Pre register at the above internet address.

• Stay-at-Home book group (Zoom): 7 p.m. Thursday. Joina virtual book group on ZOOM. No particular book; share what you are reading. Pre register at the above internet address.

• WildHeart Presents SafariAdventure!: 7 p.m. Thursday. Explore the world of wild critters you might find in your own backyard.

• Virtual Storytime: 10 a.m. Friday. Stories and songs for kids.

• Missouri Caves: 2 p.m. Friday. Celebrate “The Cave State” and learn about caves.

• Steel Drum Music with Lazell Williams: 4 p.m. Friday. Learn about the steel drum and hear jazz, reggae and popular tunes.

• Get the Grant: 10 a.m., June 20. Join Stephanie Parris, founder of Guardian Accounting Services, to go over methods for tracking grant funds with QuickBooks.