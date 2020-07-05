Lunches provided (by delivery or take out only) by area community centers during the week of July 6.

Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered by delivery only. To reserve a meal call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

NOTE: There may be some variance in these menus due to the current emergency.

• Monday: Tuna salad, lettuce and tomato slices, peas and carrots, tag along fruit salad.

• Tuesday: Lemon peppered chicken, pickled beets, creamed peas, orange.

• Wednesday: Spinach and chicken alfredo, lemon pepper zucchini/squash, salad with green peppers, tiramisu.

• Thursday: Philly steak and cheese sandwich, french fries, green beans, stewed apples.

• Friday: Curried chicken, stir fry vegetables, steamed cabbage, Mandarin oranges.

Fairmount Community Center, 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered for take out. Take out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Pineapple ham, potatoes au gratin, peas and carrots, dessert.

• Tuesday: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, dessert.

• Wednesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, Italian vegetables, dessert.

• Thursday: Apricot pork, scalloped potatoes, carrots, dessert.

• Friday: Oven-fried chicken, ranch potatoes, Antigua vegetables, dessert.

Palmer Center, 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, lunch is being served by delivery only. Reserve your meal by calling 816- 325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999 ext. 4. All meals are served with milk. There may be variations in the menu due to the current emergency.

The delivered meals are provided via the Mid-America Regional Council, which does not provide advance menus.