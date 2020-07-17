Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 410 S. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

SATURDAY

Cooling Center Open: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Roger T. Sermon Community Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning from noon on July 17 through 9 p.m. on July 19. The cooling center is, therefore, open. Water will be available to patrons as well as locations to rest and recharge their cell phones. All patrons must wear a face covering and participate in social distancing. If a patron does not have a face covering, one will be provided. Cooling center patrons are required to remain in the lobby area which is set up to adhere to social distancing. The center will also be open on Sunday, July 19, from noon to 6 p.m.

Drumm Farm Market: 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden. You can purchase their products at the Drumm Farm Market, open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Independence Uptown Market: 211 W. Truman Road is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100 mile radius. You can purchase plants, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket where you can see a map of the various vendors and a list of their products.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. This market provides fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers. Currently, pursuant to Jackson County COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk through visit.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley,( 816) 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

MONDAY

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., either Truman Medical Center Hospital (2301 Holmes, KCMO or 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, KCMO). Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location.

COVID-10 Testing: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., East High School, 1924 Van Brunt Blvd., KCMO. This testing clinic is sponsored by Jackson County. Tests are free and no symptoms are required. Make an appointment in order to ensure test availability by calling 816-513-1313.

TUESDAY

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., either Truman Medical Center Hospital (2301 Holmes, KCMO or 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, KCMO). Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location.

COVID-10 Testing: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Central High School, 3221 Indiana Ave., KCMO. This testing clinic is sponsored by Jackson County. Tests are free and no symptoms are required. Make an appointment in order to ensure test availability by calling 816-513-1313.

Family Creek Exploration: 9:30-10:30 a.m.,Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Trek into an amazing creek ecosystem to discover what depends on Burr Oak Creek for survival. Splish and splash in the mud and water in search of tadpoles, fish, insects and more. Bring water bottles and towels. Do not wear a swimsuit. Wear closed-toed shoes (no aqua socks). Program starts at the Bethany Falls parking lot. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events or calling the center.

Japanese Beetle Trapping: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, Kauffman Legacy Park, 4750 Troost, Kansas City, Mo., 816-759-7300. Japanese beetles are a major non-native invasive pest in our region, and they are very easy to spot and catch in July. Learn how to make a trap, bring your trap to the Discovery Center, catch Japanese beetles and learn about the different uses for them (culinary and otherwise) while helping our landscape be free of this non-native pest. Our building remains closed. Face coverings are strongly encouraged. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events or calling the center.

ONGOING EVENTS

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Indep., (816) 325-7115. Although not all buildings are yet open, there are 86 acres of beautiful forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are: Tuesday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday: Noon - 5 p.m., Monday: Closed.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area: 401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766 remains open with outdoor trails which are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Please practice proper social distancing while on the trails. Note: Pets are not allowed on the area, and bicycles are not allowed on the trails.

Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center: Kauffman Legacy Park, 4750 Troost, Kansas City, Mo., 816-759-7300. Outdoor trails and activities are open though the buildings remain closed.

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.

Jackson County Parks: Although local beaches are closed for the year, there are still trails designed for biking, hiking, and walking. There are also lots of places for fishing as well as open marinas and boat rentals allowing boating in area lakes. For further information on trails or boating, visit the websites at https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/168/Trails or https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/Search?searchPhrase=fishing or https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/153/Boat-Rentals.

CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Bingham-Waggoner Mansion and Estate: 313 W. Pacific, Independence. The estate is closed until further notice.

Community of Christ International Headquarters: The Auditorium is at 101 W. Walnut Ave.; the Temple is at 201 S. River Blvd. Both buildings are closed until further notice. Call 816-831-1000, ext. 3030 or visit www.CofChrist.org for more information.

Harry S. Truman Office and Courtroom: The courthouse is not open for tours of the Office and Courtroom. Call 816-252-7454 for further information.

National Frontier Trails Museum: 318 W. Pacific Ave. 816-325-7575.

Public Skate: Cable-Dahmer Arena, 19100 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence. Public skating is closed until further notice.

Truman Home: The Truman Home is closed until further notice. Call 816-254-9929 inquire as to when tours will be available.

Vaile Mansion: 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. The mansion is closed until further notice.