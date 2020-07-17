From The Examiner during the week of July 13-18, 1970:

• "EXPANDED COUNTY FAIR OPENS WITH PARADE JULY 31" – Lee’s Summit – The Jackson County Fair, which opens with a parade Friday evening, July 31, this year has been expanded from six to eight days and will offer a wide variety of family entertainment, including several new events. Among the new events will be the Demolition Derby. Featured Saturday evening will be country singer Kitty Wells, who has sold over 30 million records.

• "DOUBLE SCHOOL SESSIONS?" – School administrators face a critical situation in housing nearly 1,200 seventh and eighth graders scheduled to attend fall classes at Jim Bridger Junior High School. Work on a new addition containing 38 teaching units, which was expected to have been completed by September, has been shut down since April 3 by the labor construction strike and there appears no hope whatever that a portion of it can be ready to use. "We have explored all possibilities to house the students," said Emory Parks, deputy superintendent and director of instruction, "and the double session appears to be the most logical solution."

• "AREA GOES RECORD 26 DAYS WITHOUT MOISTURE" – Twenty-six consecutive days without rain in the area comes close to being a drought, the U.S. Weather Bureau in Kansas City said, with chances of moisture within the next week considered only fair.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of July 12-17, 1920:

• "DEPOT BURNED" – The Chicago & Alton depot at Grain Valley caught fire at 3 o’clock Tuesday morning and was entirely destroyed. The fire occurred during a rain storm and is supposed to have been caused by lightning, as the roof was in flames when discovered. The fire was seen by E.F. Williams who lives about one block from the depot, but by the time he could summon assistance the fire had gained such headway that the building could not be entered, so none of the contents were saved. The house was built forty years ago soon after the completion of the railroad.

• "CAN BEANS FOR WELFARE" – Two bushels of green beans were canned today by the Campfire girls of Miss Celia Gregg’s group. Sixteen quarts of beans were canned last week, and twice that much will likely be canned tomorrow. The beans came from the gardens of the Community Welfare League. They will be distributed to the city’s poor as needed. The canning is being done in the town kitchen at the city hall. Mayor Wm. S. McCoy has had the kitchen cleaned and put in good sanitary shape and is lending all aid possible to the work of the League. It is planned also to fit up a new sewing room in the city hall for the League’s use.

• "SUNRISE AT SNI-A-BAR" – Most of the farmers in Sni-a-Bar Township arise with the sun. The city visitor at this season of the year might think that they arise so early in order that they might drink in the beauties of the landscape – the valleys rich with grain and the hills crowned with wooded pasture lands or alfalfa fields, for they all look their best at early morn when the earth is fresh with dew and the sun is beginning to peep above the horizon.

Sni-a-Bar Township is well described in the names of its three attractive little towns. Oak Grove suggests the many fine stretches of forest land, which show up in beautiful relief against the country-side and which help make the township valuable as a grazing section providing shade for the cattle that graze on the heavy blue grass so prominent in this section. Blue Springs suggests the many fine springs and streams of flowing water, which are always found where the hills mix with lowlands. Grain Valley suggests the wide valleys of wheat and corn land, which now are looking their best.

But the farmers in Sni-a-Bar Township do not get up early simply to drink in the beauties of the landscape as they are revealed in the approach of day, They arise to work, for there is plenty of that kind of thing on the farm at this time of the year.

Compiled by Jeff Fox