John and Jane Robertson of Independence marked their 65th anniversary at a celebration hosted by their children and grandchildren on June 27, 2020.

Family and life-long friends from Washington, Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, and Missouri were present. The couple’s former pastor, Rev. Charles McKnight, performed their vow renewal. They were married June 22, 1955 at First Assembly of God in Independence.

Their children are Cliff (Pam) Robertson, Kristy Robertson and Brian Robertson, all of Independence. They have two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.