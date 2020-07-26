Lunches provided (by delivery or take out only) by area community centers during the week of July 27.

Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered by delivery only. To reserve a meal call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

NOTE: There may be some variance in these menus due to the current emergency.

• Monday: Hawaiian chicken, glazed carrots, buttered peas, peach cobbler.

• Tuesday: Chicken salad, steamed broccoli, seasoned potato wedges, berries and bananas.

• Wednesday: Chicken and Swiss hoagie, speed potato wedges, spinach salad with berries and banana.

• Thursday: Herb butter tilapia, Italian stewed tomatoes, garden rice pilaf, pineapple chunks.

• Friday: Pulled pork sandwich, spinach and red onion salad, baked beans, berries medley, Jell-O poke cake.

Fairmount Community Center, 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered for take out. Take out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Riblets, scalloped potatoes, Antigua vegetables, dessert.

• Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, California vegetables, dessert.

• Wednesday: Open-faced roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dessert.

• Thursday: Beans and rice with Little Smokies, peas, dessert.

• Friday: Tuna casserole, Italian vegetables, dessert.

Palmer Center, 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, lunch is being served by delivery only. Reserve your meal by calling 816- 325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999 ext. 4. All meals are served with milk. There may be variations in the menu due to the current emergency.

The delivered meals are provided via the Mid-America Regional Council, which does not provide advance menus.