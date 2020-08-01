The Burr Oak Woods Nature Center is at 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person events will be held outdoors with social distancing protocols to be followed. Facial coverings are strongly encouraged.

For more information or online registration regarding Burr Oak Woods programs, email burr.oak@mdc.mo.gov, call 816-228-3766, or visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZXw. Then click on a program you wish to attend. To learn more about Burr Oak Woods visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zm5.

Most of the upcoming events require pre-registration by visiting the websites listed above or calling the nature center hosting the event. Since these classes are popular, register several days before the event if possible.

• Pond Life: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 5. Dig into the world of macroinvertebrates to discover how they use their habitat for survival and reveal a hidden story about the health of the water they inhabit. Dress to be outside and get wet. Meet at the W. Robert Aylward Educational Pond. Advance registration is required. Appropriate for all ages.

• Family Fishing: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 8. Learn some fishing basics. Equipment and worms will be provided. Kids who attend will be entered in a drawing at the end of the summer for a new fishing pole and tackle box. The program will be held at the W. Robert Aylward Educational Pond.

• Caterpillar Hunt: 10 to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 8. Bring magnifying glasses for some citizen science and help survey the caterpillars of Burr Oak Woods. Help track the number and variety of butterflies in the native gardens by looking for larva, adults and even chrysalis. You will also create a life cycle craft. (This program is part of the Blue Springs "Let’s Move! Saturdays." Pre-registration is required. Appropriate for all ages.

• Family Canoe and Kayak Adventure: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12. Meet at the W. Robert Aylward Educational Pond to learn or brush up on a few kayak strokes and learn what equipment you will need and how to get it. Also learn how to navigate and plan a trip of your own. Advance registration required. Designed for families with children ages 7 and older.

• Mammal Skins and Skulls: 9 to 10 a.m. Aug. 13. Learn what traits (besides fur) all mammals share at this outdoor experience. Also learn about the skulls of mammals and how to identify the species of mammal a skull came from. Advance registration required. Designed for families of all ages.

• Medicinals, Salves and Soaps: 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 15. Discover how to make useful products from the greens in your own backyard. Advance registration is required. Designed for adults.

• Insect-O-Mania: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 15. Insects play important roles in nature. Learn about the fantastic world of insects and other creepy crawlies. Then head outside to catch and identify different insects. Advance registration required. Designed for families.

• Butterflies, Bees & Beetles-Oh Boy!: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 19. Native pollinators are amazing and vital parts of nature. Come search for these cook critters around the nature center and play a game to learn the three key parts of great bee habitat. Take home a native plan (one per household). Advance registration is required. All ages.

• Let’s Go Fishing!: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20. Go over the basics of rod-and-reel fishing, and then head to the water to see how many we can catch. This program is at the W. Robert Aylward Educational Pond. Advance registration required. Ages 8 to 11.

• Backyard Busters: 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 22. Have you ever seen anything disappear into the grass or scurry beneath the mulch? It was probably a member of the backyard buster squad, a multitude of 100% all-natural pest controllers. Come and learn who’s who. Advance registration required. All ages.

• Not Lions or Tigers, but Bears, Oh My!: 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 29. Join us in learning about what predators are native to Missouri. Advance registration required. All ages.