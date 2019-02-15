The Kirksville Police Department recognized Tyler Hance Feb. 6 with a citizen commendation for helping to rescue a man who was inside a car driven into Spur Pond.

Hance was driving past Spur Pond Dec. 11 when he saw the vehicle submerged in cold water and a man next to it struggling to stay afloat.

“Mr. Hance jumped into the cold water, swam out to the man, and grabbed him as he went under,” the KPD said in a press release. “Mr. Hance was able to pull him to the shore where emergency responders were able to assist with pulling him from the water and administer lifesaving procedures.”

KPD Det. Nathan Selby was also recognized with a meritorious service award for assisting with the rescue effort and assuring that Hance and the victim of the accident were treated by Adair County Ambulance personnel.

“It is great when citizens and emergency responders work together to help others in crisis,” KPD Police and Fire Chief Jim Hughes said. “This is yet another recent example where ordinary citizens have risked their lives for others.”