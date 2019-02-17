The 18th District’s state senator, Cindy O’Laughlin, is encouraging young women to apply for a scholarship sponsored by the Women Legislators of Missouri Caucus.

The scholarship awards $500 to a young woman graduating from high school in each of Missouri’s congressional districts.

“This is a great opportunity for young women who live in the rural communities across our state to further their education while receiving some valuable financial assistance,” O’Laughlin said in a press release. “For many women, education is the gateway to being able to hold a career and still care for their families.”

The Women Legislators of Missouri Scholarship considers academics, community service and leadership. Candidates must fill out an application and submit an essay by March 15. The caucus will select recipients and hold a reception in their honor at the State Capitol in April.

To apply, visit myscholarshipcentral.org. For more information, contact (573) 751-4220.