“Microcosmos”

What: Film

Where: Ragtag Cinema, 10 Hitt St.

When: 6 p.m.

How much: Visit www.ragtagcinema.org for ticket info

About: As part of its Extra Credit series, Ragtag screens this 1996 documentary tracing the lives of insects who live at bodies of water. The screening includes a discussion with experts in public health, storytelling and the economic impact of insects. Rated G.