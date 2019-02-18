A new feature in Lake Regional Health System’s online provider directory makes it easier for patients to make informed decisions about their health care. The website’s interactive Find a Physician tool now includes star ratings for most Lake Regional physicians and some nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

“Most patients today turn to the Internet for help choosing a health care provider,” said Jennifer Bethurem, director of Lake Regional Public Relations. “Adding independently verified star ratings to our website helps ensure they find reliable information about Lake Regional providers.”

In the past, patients had to go to third-party sites, such as HealthGrades and Yelp, to find provider ratings. Unfortunately, these sites usually do not check comments for accuracy. Also, many of the sites have only a few reviews for any given provider, which means the information is easily skewed. But it can still influence patients.

Recently, Lake Regional Health System began posting provider star ratings atlakeregional.com/physicians. The rating is derived from the NRC RealTime phone surveys, which use questions from the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) Clinician and Group Practice survey.

Only primary care and specialty care providers who have 30 or more verified ratings have a star rating on their individual provider pages. Requiring 30 ratings helps ensure an accurate picture. Every verified rating is included and published.

“Including the good and the bad is essential for transparency,” Bethurem said. “And, I’m pleased to share that our providers currently have a collective rating of 4.4 out of 5.”

In addition to the star rating, provider bio pages also include survey comments, which provide more detail about what reviewers do and do not like.

Adding the star ratings and comments helps position lakeregional.com well in Google searches.

“Now when patients Google a Lake Regional provider, that provider’s Lake Regional bio page will appear at the top of the search results almost every time,” Bethurem said. “As a result, patients will be more likely to visit our website, where they will see only verified reviews, plus find all of the information they need to make an appointment.”

For more information on the star ratings, visit lakeregional.com/ratings.