While the snow was falling outside Montgomery County High School Wednesday evening, inside varsity girls basketball coach Joe Basinger was dropping Taylor Flake on Lutheran St. Charles, 23-2 overall in round two of Class 3, District 8, and the result was a 10-point performance.

Sometimes seasons change, so when the Lady Wildcats', 14-13 overall, 7-3 Eastern Missouri Conference, Anna Henke and Hannah Prior started reigning lighting and thunder on the Lady Cougars in the form of nine points each, that's why their squad took the lead heading into the fourth quarter 34-33 after claiming the third 12-10. Then came the final session and all those analogies went out the window because Montgomery County got outscored 19-6 and was eliminated by Lutheran St, Charles 52-40.

"The difference in the game was we turned it over a little too much especially in the fourth and they hit some shots down the stretch. Our girls came out and executed a game plan better than we have all year and played their hearts out," said coach Joe Basinger. "We just missed some opportunities late to capitalize."

The Lady Wildcats kept this game close for the majority of the time and to do so also needed the contributions of Renee Finke with five points, Haeley Johnson scored three and adding two points a piece were Paige Oden and Josie Sexton.

Evidence this contest was up for grabs from start to finish includes the first quarter ending tied at 11-11 and Montgomery County trailing 23-22 at halftime.

"I want to take some time to recognize our four seniors Anna Henke, Hannah Prior, Paige Oden and Gretchen Ecton. They have been great leaders for us and have really helped turned this program around," Basinger said. "They were 6-20 as freshmen and have closed with back to back to winning seasons for the first time since 96-97 and 97-98. These girls have bright futures for them no matter what they choose to do."

In the other district semifinals game on Wednesday Bowling Green, 16-10 overall, was eliminated 62-36 by Hermann, 22-4 overall, as Quincy Erickson charted 17 points, Emme Godat had 14 points and scoring 12 was Grace Winkelmann. For Bowling Green Madeline Norton posted 14 points and clocking nine points each were Caitlyn Billhartz and Gabi Deters. Lutheran St. Charles and Hermann will play for the district title at Montgomery County on Friday at 6 p.m.