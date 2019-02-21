The Mizzou New Music Initiative will have more scholarships and other opportunities for students with the receipt of a $2.5 million gift from the Sinquefield Charitable Foundation, a long-time benefactor, the University of Missouri stated in a news release Thursday.

The donation will support two full-tuition scholarships annually in the School of Music and undergraduate scholarships will be endowed with $600,000 in new funding, $300,000 from the donation and $300,000 set aside by the university to match it. In addition, the funding will support graduate assistants, send student composers to the Missouri International Composers festival and support faculty and staff.

The Sinquefield Charitable Foundation has supported several School of Music initiatives over the years, including the Sinquefield Composition Prize, and Jeanne Sinquefield personally donated $10 million toward construction of a new building to house the school.