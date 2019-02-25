A Columbia man who fled the scene of a crash and killed a motorist while driving away at a high rate of speed was arrested Sunday evening and booked at the Boone County Jail.

Columbia police arrested 20-year-old Lukas Evans on warrants for second-degree murder and felony leaving the scene of an accident in the death of Jordan Hoyt, 37, of Columbia. His bond was set at $1 million cash only. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

Evans was unable to stop his car Feb. 16 at a stoplight at the intersection of West and Stadium boulevards and struck two vehicles, according to charging documents. He fled the scene of the crash and was driving at a high speed in the wrong lane when he struck Hoyt’s vehicle, according to police.

A court appearance has not been set.