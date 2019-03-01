Walmart has announced a new set of commitments aimed at reducing plastic waste in the packaging of its products.

The company’s goals include packaging 100 percent of its own brand’s items in recyclable, reusable or industrially compostable material by 2025, labeling 100 percent of food and consumable Walmart brand packaging with instructions on how it should be recycled by 2022 and aiming to package at least 20 percent of product in recycled material by 2025.

Walmart will also work with suppliers to eliminate PVC, a non-recyclable plastic, in packaging by 2020 and to reduce the use plastic packaging in general where possible.

“Walmart’s aspiration is achieve zero plastic waste by taking actions across its business and working with suppliers to use less plastic, recycle more and support innovations to improve plastic waste reduction systems,” the company said in a press release.

The Walmart Foundation is financially supporting a number of sustainability projects, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s effort to increase the U.S. recycling rate.