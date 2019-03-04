Five times during the weeks to come, MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright and the Commerce Bank Central Missouri Chairman and CEO Steve Sowers — accompanied by a video crew, boom microphones, photographers, reporters, provosts, and deans — will interrupt an in-progress Mizzou class. The Chancellor will explain to the bewildered students and the equally bewildered professor that the latter is receiving a William T. Kemper Fellowship for Excellence in Teaching, a designation that is accompanied by an award of $10,000.

Since 1991, 215 MU faculty members have become “Kemper fellows” as they are called. Kemper fellowships are the highest teaching awards given at MU and are made possible through a generous gift from the William T. Kemper Commerce Bank of Kansas City Foundation. W.T. Kemper, a 1925 Mizzou graduate, was a member of the philanthropic family that founded Commerce Bancshares, Inc. and the family that remains at its helm today. Kemper fellowship programs also have existed at the University of Kansas, Kansas State University, and Webster University (St. Louis).

Kemper fellows are the instructional jewels of the MU faculty and are richly deserving of the recognition they receive. Each year I enjoy reading the excerpts from student testimonials that the selection committee considers. Three of my recent favorites:

“He seemed to me like the archetypal university professor — constantly trailing chalk dust, excited about his subject and passionate about passing his excitement down to students,”“It was the first time I could physically feel myself being taught — that it was happening right before my eyes and I knew it,”“Students seem to learn the materials in an almost accidental way — although it was actually carefully choreographed and beautifully executed.”

William Kemper’s nephew, James Kemper, was the speaker in 1991 at the first annual banquet to honor the selected fellows. He spoke fondly of the university and hopeful for its future: “The men and women whom we honor tonight represent the qualities that all great institutions of learning seek. It is my hope that not only the financial reward they have received, but, more importantly, the recognition itself of the excellence of the faculty they represent, will begin to build recognition throughout the state of the excellence of the University of Missouri at Columbia as a teaching college… If the voters of Missouri can be convinced that the education of their children, and the continuing education of all of the residents of the state by the truly concerned teaching faculty of the University of Missouri, is one of the state’s most valuable assets, then the University will gain the political support it deserves.”

Since these words were spoken, outstanding MU educators from virtually every academic discipline have been added to the list of Kemper fellows.

In 2015, I examined the public records of classes taught by award recipients from the first 25 years of the MU Kemper program and compared those with all other classes taught between 1997 through 2015. I restricted my examination to undergraduate courses. MU only reports data for classes of 10 or more students.

Kemper fellows taught larger courses with an average class size of 56 students versus an average of 38 students for non-fellows. In fact, Kemper winners taught a larger proportion of mega-classes; a Kemper winner was 2.5 times more likely to teach a class with 300 or more students than was a non-winner. To its credit, MU puts its very best instructors in front of the most students.

Interestingly, Kemper fellows also gave higher grades. Kemper-taught undergraduate classes averaged 48 percent A’s; other classes averaged 42 percent A’s. To my mind, both of these numbers are outrageously high but that is a topic for another day. Taken at face value, Kemper instructors are either better teachers — having more students that excel — or they are more lenient graders, “softer touches” so to speak. Perhaps there is some of both.

Few at MU will argue with the observation that the institution does a better job of rewarding research productivity than rewarding teaching effectiveness. MU says that it does both but the ability to count books and articles makes scholarship more easily quantifiable, and therefore more easily converted into comparative ratings, than is teaching effectiveness.

Effective teaching clearly counts but is difficult, although not impossible, to identify. To be a great teacher is really hard work and it is important that the time and effort is taken, as MU has done, to identify these instructional role models and acknowledge their skillful contributions. The Kemper “surprise patrol” is a visible and significant Spring semester tradition that hopefully has a cascading effect throughout the teaching ranks at Mizzou. The hardworking and intellectually curious MU students deserve the very best instruction the university can provide.

Art Jago is Professor Emeritus of Management. When a department chair in the MU Trulaske College of Business, Jago proudly nominated three colleagues to receive their well-deserved Kemper Fellowships.