Kirksville’s Menards home improvement store is serving as a drop-off point for donations to the Pantry for Adair County throughout March as part of a food drive including many of the chain’s locations.

“We’re excited to participate in this wonderful opportunity while lending a helping hand to the community,” the company said in a press release. “Menards offers a variety of non-perishable food items that can be donated to the food pantries, from boxes of cereal to cans of soup that can be found in our grocery department for immediate donation.”