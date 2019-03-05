The deadline to register to vote in the April 2 election is Wednesday. Residents must be registered at their current home address in order to cast their ballot.

Any resident of Jackson County outside Kansas City may register in person at the Jackson County Election Board office at 215. N. Liberty St. in Independence or at any Mid-Continent Public Library branch.

Blue Springs and Grain Valley residents may also register at the following locations:

• Blue Springs City Hall, 903 W. Main St.

• Blue Springs Parks and Recreation, 425 N.E. Mock Ave.

• Blue Springs utility billing, 1304 W. Main St.

• The Blue Springs License Bureau, 2402 N.W, Missouri 7.

• Grain Valley City Hall, 711 Main St.

Acceptable forms of identification include a driver’s license, birth certificate, Missouri ID, Native American tribal document, and proof of U.S. citizenship, according to the Jackson County Election Board.

Blue Springs has two contested races for council seats, and one uncontested council seat.

• Council, District 1 – Scott Casey, incumbent Dale Carter and Galen Ericson.

• Council, District 2 – incumbent Chris Lievsay and Travis Hagewood.

• Incumbent Susan Culpepper is unopposed in District 3.

Voters also will decide on a wide range of proposed changes to the City Charter.

Grain Valley has three aldermanic races:

• Ward 1 – Dale Arnold and Tom Cleaver.

• Ward 2 – Nancy L. Totton and Chuck Johnston.

• Newly appointed Alderman Shea Bass is unopposed in Ward 3.