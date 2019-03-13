The man arrested Friday for assaulting three people with a baseball bat told officers he intended to kill someone that day, according to statements filed with the Boone County Circuit Court.

Said J. Shoune, 29, was arrested by court marshals near the Boone County Courthouse while chasing one of the victims through the front lawn. He is being held in the Boone County Jail on charges of first degree assault, two counts of second degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action, with a total bond of $200,000.

The first assault took place shortly before 1 p.m. Friday when, according to witness statements, Shoune stopped his car near North Garth Avenue and Lynn Street and attacked a woman, striking her in the left hip and the left hand. He fled the scene in his car.

The probable cause statement filed by officer Michael Palmer of the Columbia Police Department said the victim told officers she did not know Shoune and had had never seen him before.

About 40 minutes later, Shoune attacked a man at the Wabash Station on North 10th Street, striking him in the head twice. The incident at the courthouse occurred a few minutes later.