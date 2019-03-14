Schools and organizations serving K-12 students have the opportunity to win $3,000 to fund their technology project or club as part of the Cable ONE “Dream Bigger” campaign.

To enter, schools and organizations can share a photo and written entry outlining how the money will be used to fund their technology project at cableone.net/contest through March 28. Five finalists will be selected by Cable ONE and the winner will be determined by public voting.

“From coding clubs to robotics teams, we are excited to see how students in our communities are utilizing technology to dream bigger and go further,” Julie Seff, Cable ONE’s vice president of residential services, said.