The Adair County Humane Society hosted the grand opening of its new cat facility on Saturday, providing a space aimed at keeping cats healthy and happy until they find a permanent home. For this week’s Express Eight, we spoke with manager Missy Decker about the new facility and what the Humane Society does to care for cats.

What amenities does this new building provide?

This building is almost completely self-sufficient from our other dog building. We have a meet-and-greet area so people looking to adopt can get away from everything and come over and visit, or if they want to bring their cat from home or their dog from home they can come visit too. We have the capacity for nine kennels here; they can all be opened so that if they’re low on cars they can have access to the whole kennels.

There are outdoor areas here so that when the weather’s nice they’ll have access to the outdoors. We have two free-roaming rooms. We’ve got a food prep area. The most important thing we’ve got is two isolation rooms. Before everyone was in small kennels, there was no free-roaming area, there was nowhere for there to run and stretch their legs. We were having continuous illness, which is what inspired this to happen.

What effect has the new building had on the cats?

This has been a much better environment for them, a healthier environment. We’re not necessarily going to be able to hold more cats in here than we did in the other area, just that their quality of life is going to be better. They’ll be healthier.

Also, the theory is that they’ll be adopted quicker because they won’t be ill, and therefore we’ll be able to help more cats over a period of time. We’ve already seen an increase in adoptions just in the four weeks we’ve been using the building.

How was the Humane Society able to raise the money for this building?

We had two large donations that paid for the primary part of the building, and then once the community kind of realized this was happening, we had so many people come forward and help it was unbelievable. We were shocked, really, with the amount of support that we’ve had.

It was amazing, when you see all these people come out and say ‘What can we do to help?’ It made a huge, huge difference.

Does Adair County have a large feral cat problem?

Yes. We would like to implement a trap, neuter, release program to get that done. At this point, it’s been harder enough to get the ones here spayed and neutered upon adoption, but our end goal with getting them adopted quicker than usual is that at some point we may be able to help out with that. It’s a huge problem in Kirksville. They’ve tried to implement a program before, but it only lasted about a month because it is such a big problem and the resources weren’t there. Some of the vets it’s a month out to get an appointment for your own pet, let alone strays.

How long does a cat typically stay here before being adopted?

It’ll be a big difference now. Before, we had them here a year at a time at times, and now they’re moving through a lot quicker. A happier environment makes a big difference too. It can be the same animal, same staff, but a nicer environment to come into and having them out to interact makes a big difference.

What are the factors someone should consider if they’re considering adopting a cat?

Making sure your other animals get along with them well. That’s the big push we had for the meet-and-greet area. We see a lot of people that come in and want to adopt for looks and not personality, and that’s a big issue that we have. You need a personality that fits your lifestyle. Some cats are a little more independent. They are okay with you being gone all day at work and then kind of busy evenings or weekends, and then there’s some that are not okay with that, that are really affectionate and a little more needy. Making that personality match is a big thing.

And then that you have the time and resources to take care of them — it’s easy to get overwhelmed and think that you’re doing a great thing saving as many as you can, but you can also only take on as many as you can handle.