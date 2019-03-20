Press release for March 19, 2019

4:34 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a person who stated they were taken against their will in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street. Officers contacted the victim, who was safe. The investigation is ongoing.

8:03 a.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the area of Highland Street. The person was found to be okay.

9:28 a.m., Officers arrested Jesse Lee Reeter on an active arrest warrant out of Livingston County for fail to obey judge’s order, in the 1400 block of Clay Street. Reeter was processed at the police department. He was unable to post bond and was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

10:20 a.m., Officers arrested Julia Anne Livengood on an active arrest warrant out of Livingston County for a probation violation in the 600 block of Walnut Street. She was processed at the police department and released on bond.

10:32 a.m., Officers investigated a report of child abuse with the assistance of the Livingston County Children’s Division in the 1200 block of Green Street. There was no abuse discovered and the case was closed.

11:21 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 900 block of Easton Street.

12:22 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street.

2:12 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check on two small children in the 200 block of E. Polk Street. Officers contacted the responsible adults and the incident was resolved.

2:35 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1600 block of Rosewood Lane.

2:54 p.m., Officers assisted Code Enforcement in the 100 block of Webster Street.

2:58 p.m., Officers assisted Code Enforcement in the 200 block of Clay Street.

3:27 p.m., Officers attempted a warrant service in the 100 block of Garr Field Avenue.

3:33 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible child left unattended in the Chadwick Plaza area. The child was not unattended there was an adult in the vehicle.

3:50 p.m., Officers were notified of a child who had not been picked up by a parent in the 900 block of Coach K Road. An adult contacted the police department and advised they would pick up the child.

4:04 p.m., Officers checked on a possible vehicle crash in the area of Polk Street. and N. Washington Street. There was no crash.

4:22 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Webster Street. The incident was determined to verbal in nature.

6:18 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The person was found to be okay.

On March 19, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 81 calls for service.