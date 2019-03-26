William Chrisman girls soccer player Celeste Cummins had a career day against Grandview Monday.

She scored five goals and had an assist to help the Bears improve to 3-0 following a 10-0 mercy-rule win over the visiting Bulldogs.

Kayli Perez added two goals; Tierra Lopez had one goal and two assists; and Emma Gervy and Rylee LaRoche each had one score.

VAN HORN 3, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 0: The Falcons got goals from three different players as they improved to 3-0 after a win over the Tigers Monday.

Gloria Guerrero had a goal and assist to lead Van Horn. Cordilia Payne and Xitlalic Aguilar each had one score. Olivia Tali had six saves and notched the shutout in goal.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 3, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 0: The Broncos fell to 0-3 on the season after a loss to the host Saints Monday in the Mo-Kan Invitational.

“Playing Aquinas is always a difficult matchup, and in the first 10 minutes we were on our heels,” North coach Ryan Kelley said. “We struggled to play the ball from the back, and we could not string together quality passes. Aquinas pressured our backs and they were right on our midfielders.”

North will play Blue Valley Northwest at 6:30 p.m. today.