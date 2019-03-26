A shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Independence led to a police standoff that lasted nearly three hours.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Monday in the 17300 block of East Susquehanna Drive, east of Jennings Road and just south of U.S. 24. The victim, a man, was taken to the hospital and at last report was in critical condition, and police learned the suspect was inside a duplex on the block.

SWAT officers starting going into the duplex about 4:20 p.m., and the suspect has brought out without incident and questioned about 50 minutes later. It is not clear if the suspect came out of the same building where the shooting took place.

Police had Susquehanna blocked off between Jennings and Mohawk Avenue during the standoff, as well as residential roads in between. At least one school bus traveling in the immediate area had to be rerouted.

The case remains under investigation.