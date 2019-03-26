An 18-year-old Independence woman has been charged in the early Sunday shooting death in a west-side neighborhood house.

Jackson County prosecutors Tuesday charged Ingenue Persinger with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Donald McIntosh.

The shooting happened about 12:15 a.m. Sunday at the 2900 block of South Forest Avenue, west of Crysler Avenue and between 29th and 30th streets. Persinger's residence is listed in the same block where the shooting happened.

According to court documents, dispatch told police that the 911 caller said another man had shot McIntosh in her house. Officers found McIntosh lying on the floor of the master bedroom with gunshot wounds. He later died at a nearby hospital.

Based on interviews with several witnesses, police determined Persinger had shot McIntosh, and a social media release listed her as a person of interest. According to police, Persinger turned herself in Monday afternoon. During an interview with police, she confessed to shooting McIntosh multiple times while inside the house.

Prosecutors requested a $200,000 cash bond.

McIntosh's death is the third homicide this year in Independence.