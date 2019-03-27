Minnie would like to thank everyone who came to the Sweetheart Dinner last Saturday night. She was tickled to meet all the nice people that came to the event.

Minnie is one of those unfortunate souls that outlived her mom. She has lived in one home all her life, so she is adjusting now to living in a rescue facility. Minnie is 12 years young. She has a lot of energy and loves to walk around and explore. Minnie is housebroken and sweet natured. She would make a great companion for a single adult or a couple of empty nesters. ABF wants to place Minnie in a home with a fenced yard.

If you are thinking about getting a pet, please don’t overlook the adult and senior animals looking for their forever homes. ABF has several of these dogs that will make wonderful pets! If you are interested in adopting Minnie and think she might be a good fit in your family, please go to our website, www.animalsbestfriends.org, and complete an application.