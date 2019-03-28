1 Art show open house – The Robert Tindall Scholarship Art Show and Sale runs through Saturday in the DeWitt Center at George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence. Featuring work by Tindall and local artists. Local works and prints of Tindall's works are for sale. The show honors the award-winning artist from Independence and serves as a fundraiser for the Independence Art Association. George Owens Nature Park is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

2 Critter feeding – At Burr Oak Woods nature center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 3 p.m. Saturday (also on Wednesday). Discover what's for dinner as the captive amphibians, fish and turtles enjoy their twice-a-week feast. The snakes are fed on the second and fourth Saturdays. Free and open to all ages. Call 816-228-3766 for more information.

3 Indoor garage sale – Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs is hosting its annual indoor garage sale 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Find “new to you” treasures. Admission is $1 per person (children 11-under are free). For more information call 816-228-0181.

4 Campgrounds open – Monday marks the first day Jackson County campgrounds are open for the season. The county's Parks and Recreation Department operates three sites – Blue Springs Campground and Jacomo Campground in Fleming Park and Longview Campground at Longview Lake Park. Call 816-503-4805 to make reservations.

5 Historical sites back open – The 1859 Jail and Marshal's Home & Museum, Bingham-Waggoner Estate and Vaile Victorian Mansion in Independence all reopen Monday for tours. Visiting hours at all three sites are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. The 1859 Jail is at 217 Main St. on the Square, the Bingham-Waggoner is at 313 Pacific Ave., across the street from the National Frontier Trails Museum, and the Vaile Mansion is at 1500 Liberty St., about a half-mile north of the Square. Admission to all sites is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for students.