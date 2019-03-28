Events in April at the nature center at Burr Oak Woods, 1401 N.W. Park Road

Blue Springs. More information at 816-228-3766, www.mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods and burr.oak@mdc.mo.gov.

Burr Oak Woods will be closed from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 6 and 7 for a youth turkey hunt.

• Critter feeding: 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. The captive amphibians, fish and turtles are fed. The snakes are fed every other Friday (April 12 and 26). A walk-in event for all ages.

• Arbor Day Trees: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 5 and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 6. Select a seedling of a short-leaf pine or tulip poplar to plant in celebration of Missouri Arbor Day. One tree per family or group available while supplies last. Walk-in event; all ages.

• Predators of the Sky: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 6. Hawks are among the most skilled flying hunters in Missouri. Walk-in event; all ages.

• Little Acorns – Missouri’s Flying Hunters: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. April 10. Learn about the fascinating hawks that call Missouri home. Ages 3 to 5 with an adult; registration required online at www.mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.

• Conservation Families – Frog Songs: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 11. Learn to identify Missouri frogs by their unique songs, and visit several ponds to enjoy their concerts. For families with children age 6 and older; registration required online at www.mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.

• Wildflower exploration: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 13. Join a naturalist to enjoy the floral delights of the Discovery Trail with Dutchman’s breeches, may apples, trilliums and more. If inclement weather occurs, enjoy a PowerPoint presentation with some beautiful photos of our native wildflowers. Walk-in event; all ages.

• Family archery: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 13. Discover the fun of this family activity as parents and kids learn the basics together. We will help you to improve your stance to shoot more consistently and accurately. Dress to be outside. This program will be at the W. Robert Aylward Educational Pond. For families with children age 8 and older; registration required online at www.mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.

• What Wild Edibles are Blooming? – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 16. Discover which edible native wildflowers you can include in your salads, pastries and even ice cubes. Adults; registration required at www.mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.

• Babes in the Woods –Super Senses: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 17. Smell, sight, sound, touch and sometimes taste enable us to explore nature. Help enhance your little one’s outdoor joy by focusing on one sense at a time. Registration required on-line for youngsters only (babies under 36 months).

• Amazing Amphibians: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. April 20. Frogs, toads and salamanders display wonderful adaptations to living in and out of the water. Hop in and splash around as we uncover these cold-blooded critters. Walk-in event; all ages.

• National Audubon Day bird hike: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. April 27. Learn about the French-American ornithologist, naturalist and painter John James Audubon and his contributions to natural history. Then head out on the stroller-friendly trails for one of Audubon’s favorite activities, a bird hike. Dress for the weather. Bring your binoculars or borrow a pair from Burr Oak Woods. Walk-in event; all ages.

• Rockin’ & Readin’ Nature Tales: 11 a.m. to noon April 27. Meet birds, mammals and all sorts of magnificent creatures. Cross rivers, discover mysteries within the forest and fly across the prairies. Our imaginations are the only limits. Walk-in event for ages 2 and older.