April programs at the Midwest Genealogy Center, part of the Mid-Continent Public Library system, at 3440 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence.

Register for events at midwestgenealogycenter.org.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Phone: 816-252-7228.

Beginning Ancestry Library Edition: 10:30 a.m. April 2. Learn how to use Ancestry Library Edition in your genealogy research. This is a beginner-level class for adults. Basic computer literacy is needed. Registration is required.

Beginning Genealogy: 2 p.m. April 6. Learn the basics of genealogical research from census records to organization tips. This is a beginner-level class. Registration is required.

Census Records Research: 6:30 p.m. April 12. Explore how the federal census can help your genealogy research. Learn how to access the various information included on each federal census. This is a beginner-level class. Registration is required.

Exploring Ancient Ireland: 2 p.m. April 23. Join Sean Kane for a trip to ancient Ireland. Hear stories from Ireland’s ancient history and mythology and view photos of artifacts housed in Ireland’s museums. Registration is required.

Frontlines to Headlines: The World War I Overseas Dispatches of a Kansas City Star Reporter: 2 p.m. April 26. James J. Heiman, local historian and author of “Voices in Bronze and Stone: Kansas City’s World War I Monuments and Memorials,” discusses his latest book, “Frontlines to Headlines: The World War I Overseas Dispatches of Otto P. Higgins.” Registration is required.

German Research Discussion Group: 2 p.m. April 20. A group dedicated to presenting and preserving genealogy from the German region. All skill levels are welcome. Registration is required.

Hidden Treasures at MGC: 6:30 p.m. April 16. Unlock the Midwest Genealogy Center’s many treasures with a tour of the library’s little-known resources. This class is an intermediate-level class. Registration is required.

Historic Independence (walking tour): 9 a.m. April 20. Walk in the footsteps of early Independence residents, and experience western expansion, the Civil War, outlaws, pioneer settlers and Harry Truman. A one-hour tour of the Square. Meet at the Main Street Coffee House, 107 S. Main St., Independence. Registration is required.

Introduction to Internet Genealogy: 6:30 p.m. April 22. Discover the best genealogy websites for your research. Beginner-level class for adults. Basic computer literacy needed. Registration required.

Native American Research – The Five Civilized Tribes: 2 p.m. April 24. Learn how to research members of the Five Civilized Tribes using U.S. Census and Dawes Rolls records. Registration is required.

Newspaper Databases at Mid-Continent Public Library: 6:30 p.m. April 3. Newspapers can be treasure troves of genealogical information from birth and marriage records to obituaries and probate cases. Learn about the different online newspaper databases accessible through the Mid-Continent Public Library. Registration is required.

Researching Your World War II Veteran: 6:30 p.m. April 11. Piece together your World War II veteran’s military experience using web resources, Library resources, and outside sources. Registration is required.

Tea Around the World: 6:30 p.m. April 18. Journey across 5,000 years and six continents to discover tales of mystery, intrigue, rebellion, and espionage that surround the world’s second-most popular beverage. Registration is required.

The Beatles Had a Hard Day’s Night: 2 p.m. April 27. In 1964, the Beatles appeared in their first film, “A Hard Day’s Night.” Music scholars David Thurmaier and Andrew Granade analyze the film and its cultural impact along with a complete screening of the film. Registration is required.

Traveling in France: 6:30 p.m. April 10. A virtual tour of France. See its historical sites, museums, galleries, street life, and restaurants, and maybe plan a trip of your own. Registration is required.

Using FamilySearch: 6:30 p.m. April 25. Learn how to use FamilySearch, including its wikis and other features. This is a beginner-level class. Basic computer literacy is needed to follow along. Registration is required.

Using Findmypast: 2 p.m. April 8. Learn to search the billions of records at Findmypast.com to uncover your ancestors from all over the world. This is a beginner-level class. Basic computer skills are needed. Registration is required.

Using Fold3: 2 p.m. April 29. Learn the best ways to search Fold3 to access U.S. military records, including the stories, photos, and personal documents of the men and women who have served. This is a beginner-level class. Basic computer literacy is needed. Registration is required.

Using HeritageQuest: 10:30 a.m. April 15. Learn how to search thousands of resources, from history books to Revolutionary War records. This is a beginner-level class for adults. Basic computer literacy is needed to follow along. Registration is required.

Walkabout at MGC: 2 p.m. April 30. Take a walk around MGC and see all the resources available for genealogy and history research. This is a beginner-level class. Registration is required.