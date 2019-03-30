End-of-life health care discussion at St. Mark

St. Mark Catholic Church, 3736 Lee's Summit Road, Independence, will host a program at 1 p.m. Sunday called “Health care decisions from a Catholic perspective,” about how one's Catholic faith influences end-of-life health care decisions. Topics include advanced-care directives, ordinary vs. extraordinary care, tube feedings, DNR and full code and palliative vs. hospice care. There will be an opportunity to complete an advanced-care directive. The presenter will be parishioner Mary Gerber, MSHCE and RN.

‘Repent’ at Stone Church

The theme for Sunday morning’s service at Stone Church Community of Christ, 1012 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, is “Amazing Grace!” Charles Belcher will be the presider and Tyler Horringa the speaker, and musicians will be Horringa and pianist Barbara Fears. Closed captioning for the hearing impaired is provided. The Restoration Hymn Sing is 7 p.m. Saturday.

Taco dinner at Susquehanna Baptist

Susquehanna Baptist Church, 17800 Susquehanna Ridge, Independence, is hosting preschool taco dinner fundraiser 12-2 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children age 5-12. The preschoolers sing at 1 p.m. Call 816-257-2080 for more information.

Ascension Lutheran offers legal program

Ascension Lutheran Church, 4900 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, will host a presentation for seniors and caretakers, “Legal concerns for senior citizens,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 13. Lunch will be provided. Call 816-914-3352 with any questions.

