From The Examiner the week of March 24-30, 1969:

The paper printed its annual progress edition, which included:

• The year 1969 should go into the records as a real milepost in development of the Little Blue River valley. The big drainage area of the Little Blue made up of about 225 square miles through the very heart of Jackson County stands on the threshold of two of the most significant improvements in its history – approval by Congress of flood-control funds and approval by residents of bonds to start on a vast common sewer system. The two developments can mean that the area really is on the way to realizing its true potential in the establishment both of new homes and new commercial enterprises.

• With final plans for a new sewer system expected to be ready for bidders by October, the city of Grain Valley at last appears on the verge of long-desired progress. Grain Valley currently has a population of maybe 1,000 and is basically a “one-street town” with not much evidence of change since its beginning as an isolated village in a farmland area, as its name indicates.

• The Independence School District will spend this year planning and constructing a new elementary school and an addition to the Jim Bridger Junior High School. Expected to be completed and occupied in the fall is the new Mill Creek Elementary school in the 2600 block of North Liberty Street. The 12-room structure, to be air conditioned, sits on a 12-acre site.

Also 50 years ago, on March 28, ran this headline: “DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER IS DEAD AT 78.” – WASHINGTON (UPI) – Dwight D. Eisenhower, the victorious allied commander if World War II who went on to become America’s President in peacetime, died at 11:25 a.m. Independence time. He was 78. The famed general of the Army, who served two terms in the White House as the nation’s 34th President, succumbed at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Death ended a long and valiant battle Eisenhower had waged against illness dating back to his first heart attack in 1955 late during his first term.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of March 24-30, 1919:

• “WILL BUILD THE LINE” – It was definitely determined Monday afternoon that the Independence cross town street railway line will be extended to Sugar Creek. President P.J. Kealy in conference with Mayor Ott and A.J. Bundschu accepted the proposition to furnish a loan of fifty thousand dollars made by Independence and to begin work on the construction of the line as soon as the proper organization can be complete. This means the work will be done this spring and summer.

• “HIKE TO FONDA FARM” – Homer L. Rogers, commissioner of the new Independence Council, Boy Scouts of America, has announced a hike for Saturday afternoon in which all of the scouts and scout officials of the Independence district are asked to take part. Assembling at the First Methodist Church, the party will start at 3:30 o’clock and march to the A.P. Fonda farm on the Lexington Road. After dinner, a council will be held around a big campfire and plans will be made for the coming summer.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox