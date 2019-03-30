Two candidates are running for the Grain Valley Ward 2 Alderman seat on Tuesday’s ballot – Nancy Totton and Chuck Johnston.

Terms are two years. Polls in Missouri are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Examiner sent questionnaires to each. Due to not having email, Totten answered the same questions over the phone.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you made decide to run for office.

Johnston: I have worked in Grain Valley at OOIDA (Owner Operator Independent Drivers Association) since 1988 and lived in Grain Valley since 2001. I was the 2006 Grain Valley Citizen of the Year and named a Pillar of The Community in 2008. I am proud to say I served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

I have been an alderman for 10 years, leaving because of personal issues in 2017. I have served as treasurer for the Grain Valley Chamber of Commerce for seven years, the Grain Valley Economic Development Council for over 15 years, served in every office of the Grain Valley Lions Club for eight years, Board of Directors of the State Bank of Missouri for six years, have been and still am on the board of the Grain Valley Assistance Council for eight years and have operated and been the driving force behind the Grain Valley Santa Bus for 23 years.

I am re-running because of my love for this city. Also because since my leaving office there have been some changes made that greatly concern me; further my previous personal issues have been resolved.

Totten answered she is running for re-election out of the need to serve the community, saying running isn’t for recognition, but because she strongly feels that it is important to work towards bettering the community. Totten said she regularly speaks with the residents of the city to answer questions.

What do you see as the three most important things the city needs to address?

Johnston: I see one of the most important roles of an alderman as overseeing the xity's finances and I take that responsibility very seriously because it affects almost every aspect of life in Grain Valley. Second, I see the plans to relocate City Hall as a very large cost and concern to many of the citizens and a major impact to the future finances of the city. Third, while it has been a problem to all the cities in this area for a long time and worsened by the severe weather we had this winter, is the conditions of our roads and how to address those issues.

Totton answered she feels the need to inform residents of what is happening in the community, and where to find the resources they need. She said one of the best things a community can do is to work together.

What has the city been doing well that you would work to help continue?

Johnston: The economic growth in Grain has been increasing steadily as the town has grown. I think it is very important we strive to continue and shape that growth that automatically follows the growth of the population.”

Totton said she wishes to continue the communication between the city and its residents, as well as the communication between the residents themselves.

In Ward III, Alderman Shea Bass is running unopposed.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you made decide to run for office or for re-election.

Bass: I work full time in construction management, I am an Eagle scout out of Troop 347, and I have lived in Grain Valley for almost three years. I was appointed by the mayor in February 2019 to fill a vacant board seat left open by now-state Representative Jeff Coleman. I decided to run for office in Grain Valley because I want to be involved in the city that I live in. My family and I decided to move in here in large part because of the school system, to get away from the busy city lifestyle, and because of the city's ongoing growth. The ability to be a part of the continued expansion is not only intriguing, but important to me. I am always available to speak with anyone who has concerns or ideas, and I look forward to serving the people of my ward.

What do you see as the three most important things the city needs to address?

Bass: I believe the city as a whole is currently in good shape and under good leadership. I would like to see additional steps taken to get community involvement and feedback from the citizens who live in Grain Valley. I think communication is important and vital to the success and growth of a community. The potential construction of a new municipal complex south of town needs continued strong leadership and direction, which is something I look forward to being a part of. Lastly, as the city grows in size, the police department needs to grow at the same rate. I have a strong support for our police officers and the work that they do. I hope that I can help strengthen the police department in size, manpower, and the catalog of items that they have at their disposal.

What has the city been doing well that you would work to help continue?

Bass: The city's current leadership is strong and has put the community in a good position to successfully grow well into the future, as I have mentioned. I look forward to being a part of the continued expansion while injecting the thoughts, opinions, and ideas of the people in my ward. Grain Valley is a great city to live that offers many things that other large communities do not. I'm glad that I have the opportunity to be a conduit between the community and the city, and look forward to serving this role in the future.