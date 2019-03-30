April events at the Grain Valley branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library, 101 S.W. Eagles Parkway, 816-228-4020.

Hours:

• Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Registration is required for most events. Go to www.mymcpl.org/events.

• Book group: 6:30 p.m. April 1. Meet like-minded people, enjoy lively discussion, learn which books inspire others, and talk about your favorite books. Call or visit a branch to find out what they are reading next. Unless otherwise noted, the book groups are geared toward adults. Registration is required.

• Census Records Research: 2 p.m. April 11. Explore how the Federal Census can help your genealogy research. Learn how to access the various information included on each federal census. This is a beginner-level class. Registration is required.

• Craft Group: 6:30 p.m. April 2. Meet new people, create new items, and even learn a thing or two. Quilt, knit, scrapbook, crochet, and more. Call the branch for meeting details. Registration is required.

• Historic Independence walking tour: 10 a.m. April 27. Walk in the footsteps of early Independence residents, and experience western expansion, the Civil War, outlaws, pioneer settlers and Harry Truman. A one-hour tour of the Square. Meet at the Main Street Coffee House, 107 S. Main St., Independence. Registration is required.

• Navigating Your Computer: 2 p.m. April 9. Learn how to find and organize the apps and files on your computer. Registration is required.

• Animal CSI – What Can You Learn from a Skull: 10:30 a.m. April 13. Imagine walking through the woods and you find a skull. What can it tell you about the animal when it was alive? Become a nature detective with the help of naturalist Debby Barker, and learn what clues animals leave that tell us about their true identities. For all ages. Registration is required.

• Storytime for families: 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities and more. Designed for families of all ages. Registration is required.

• WeDo LEGO Robotics – Hungry Alligator: 10:30 a.m. April 6. Build a hungry alligator and program it to chomp down on anything that swims too close. Kids will work in pairs to make this simple robot. Ages 8 and up. Registration is required.